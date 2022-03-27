With CUET In Place, No Need For Multiple Exams: UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that state universities, private and deemed to be universities will use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions in Under Graduate (UG) programs.

Students will not require writing multiple exams for admissions in UG programs with CUET in place, said Prof. Kumar.

The UGC chairman was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have written to the Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals of all State Universities, Private Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Colleges for using CUET scores for admissions in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA).”

With CUET in place, he stated, students will not have to worry about getting very high scores in 12th standard and they will not have to write multiple exams.

Prof. Kumar in his letter to state universities wrote, “Many State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country also use either marks of 12th Board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programmes.”