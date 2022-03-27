With CUET In Place, No Need For Multiple Exams: UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that state universities, private and deemed to be universities will use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions in Under Graduate (UG) programs.
Students will not require writing multiple exams for admissions in UG programs with CUET in place, said Prof. Kumar.
The UGC chairman was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have written to the Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals of all State Universities, Private Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Colleges for using CUET scores for admissions in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA).”
With CUET in place, he stated, students will not have to worry about getting very high scores in 12th standard and they will not have to write multiple exams.
Prof. Kumar in his letter to state universities wrote, “Many State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country also use either marks of 12th Board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programmes.”
“To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different Boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other HEIs to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UG programs,” the letter added.
Meanwhile, the NTA mentioned in its notice, “The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode and will be objective type with multiple-choice questions. The test will consist of four sections which are Section IA - 13 Languages, Section IB - 20 Languages, Section II - 27 Domain-specific subjects, Section III - General Test, for the aspirants.”
Aspirants will be able to register for CUET exam online from April 2, 2022, the notice added.
The NTA further advised candidates to visit the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ which will be available from April 2, 2022 for updates regarding the exam.