World Sight Day 2023: Love Your Eyes at Work

World Sight Day 2023: World Sight Day is an annual global event that draws attention to the critical issues of blindness and vision impairment. This year, it falls on Thursday, October 12, 2023, with a resounding theme: "Love Your Eyes at Work." This day serves as a vital platform to spotlight the importance of eye care in the workplace and encourage employers worldwide to adopt eye health initiatives that enhance the well-being, safety, and productivity of their employees.

The Global Vision Crisis

Globally, over 2.2 billion people suffer from some form of vision impairment, be it near or distance vision-related. Shockingly, the World Health Organization estimates that in at least 1 billion of these cases, vision impairment is either preventable or remains unaddressed. The leading culprits behind vision impairment and blindness on a global scale are refractive errors and cataracts.

The WHO's actions in this area are guided by recommendations from the WHO World report on vision (2019) and the resolution on "integrated, people-centered eye care, including preventable blindness and vision impairment," which was adopted during the Seventy-third World Health Assembly in 2020. The core proposition is to make integrated people-centered eye care (IPEC) the care model of choice and ensure its widespread implementation. It is anticipated that by shaping the global agenda on vision and eye care, the report and resolution will help Member States and their partners in their mission to alleviate the burden of eye conditions and vision impairments.

History of World Sight Day

World Sight Day traces its roots back to October 1984 when the Lions Club Foundation initiated this global event. It later became an integral part of VISION 2020, a global initiative to eliminate avoidable blindness, and is now coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

The IAPB, established in 1975, is a leading international body focused on eye health advocacy. It brings together a diverse network of members and membership bodies from around the world, playing a pivotal role in organizing campaigns such as World Sight Day (WSD) and driving key initiatives like 2030 In Sight, the UN Friends of Vision group, VISION 2020, and Vision for the Commonwealth.

World Sight Day in India

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, is at the forefront of World Sight Day celebrations in the country. Their mission is to raise awareness about visual impairment among the general public. The Department observes World Sight Day on October 12 by conducting various events throughout the nation in partnership with associated institutions.

Take Action on World Sight Day

There are several ways you can participate in World Sight Day: