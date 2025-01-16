Young Talents from Northeast Shine at IMD's National Meteorological Olympiad

Three young students from Northeast India have made their region proud by securing top ranks at the National Meteorological Olympiad (Met-Olympiad), organized by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as part of its 150th Foundation Day celebrations.

Tanmoy Kashyap from St. Vivekananda English Academy, Maligaon in Assam, Dishant Bezbaruah from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli in Arunachal Pradesh and Samrat Das from Delhi Public School, Dimapur in Nagaland secured 2nd, 3rd, and 3rd ranks in the Olympiads for 8th, 9th, and 11th standards at the national level.

The students were honored at a grand ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, where they were felicitated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In recognition of their achievements, they received cash prizes and mementos. Their remarkable performance has brought acclaim to their schools and the Northeast region as a whole.

