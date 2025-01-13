Magh Bihu Celebrations to be Rain-Soaked as IMD Predicts Light Showers in Assam

The Magh Bihu celebrations in Assam are expected to be marked by light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted such conditions at a few places across the state.

The department also predicts shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets. However, there is no significant change expected in the minimum temperature during this period. Other states in the Northeast will also witness varied weather patterns.

Moderate rain is expected at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, with light to moderate rain at a few locations in Nagaland, and light rain in isolated areas of Meghalaya and Manipur.

Dry weather is predicted for Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD further predicts shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets of these states, along with light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. The cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh is influencing the weather patterns across the region, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, IMD informed in a statement.

For Day 2, light rain is likely over isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, with dry weather prevailing in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Fog is expected in isolated pockets across the region, and snowfall may continue in Arunachal Pradesh’s higher reaches.

A slight drop in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees is also anticipated in these states. Days 3 to 5 will see dry weather for most parts, with fog or mist in the mornings, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain steady on Day 3 but are likely to fall on Day 2.

IMD has also issued weather warnings, including the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland on Day 1. Dense fog is expected over Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Day 1, and continuing for the next two days. This could impact visibility and road traffic in the region.

In Guwahati, the city is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle from 8.30 pm to 2.30 am on Day 1, followed by fog or mist in the early morning hours. The fog will persist into Day 2 and Day 3, with a transition to a mainly clear sky by Day 4 and Day 5. The persistent fog in the mornings could lead to challenges for commuters, particularly during the early hours.

