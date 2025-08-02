10 Must-See Concerts in Asia in 2025 — From BLACKPINK and Travis Scott to Oasis and Enrique Iglesias

If 2024 was the year of festival reunions and comeback tours, 2025 is shaping up to be Asia’s ultimate live music explosion. From long-awaited comebacks to world tours by global icons, the continent is turning into a magnet for music lovers. Whether you're a fan of hip-hop, K-pop, EDM, indie folk, or timeless pop ballads, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of 10 unmissable concerts in Asia this year, worth booking those flight tickets for.

Advertisment

Concerts in Asia in 2025

1. Travis Scott – Circus Maximus World Tour

When: May 16 (Doha), Oct 18–19 (Delhi), Oct 25 (Seoul), Nov 1 (Sanya, Hainan), Nov 8 (Tokyo), Nov 19 (Mumbai)

Where: Multiple cities across Asia including India, China, and Japan

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour is a sensory spectacle—and 2025 marks his Asia debut. With hits like Sicko Mode and Goosebumps, expect mosh pits, pyrotechnics, and the kind of audiovisual chaos only he can deliver. His India gigs in Delhi and Mumbai are especially historic, drawing massive fan anticipation.

2. BLACKPINK – World Tour Deadline

When: Oct 18–19 (Kaohsiung), Oct 24–26 (Bangkok), Nov 1–2 (Jakarta), Nov 22–23 (Philippines), Nov 29–30 (Singapore)

Where: Across major Asian stadiums

K-pop queens BLACKPINK are back on the road with their World Tour Deadline. With a global fan base (BLINKs), this third world tour is a full-scale production of dance, visuals, and chart-topping hits like Pink Venom and Shut Down. If you missed their US/Europe leg, Asia is your last chance.

3. Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia Tour

When: Sept 9–10 (Tokyo), Sept 13–14 (Seoul), Sept 16 (Bangkok), Sept 20–21 (Manila)

Where: Key venues across East and Southeast Asia

Alt-rap genius Tyler, the Creator brings his seventh world tour Chromakopia to Asia this September. Known for artistic, boundary-pushing performances, expect a genre-bending experience with tracks like Earfquake and WusYaName. Bonus: alt-rap duo Paris Texas will join him on select dates.

4. Oasis – Live 25 Reunion Tour

When: Oct 21 (Seoul), Oct 26 (Tokyo)

Where: Goyang Stadium (Seoul), Tokyo Dome (Tokyo)

Yes, it’s finally happening. After 15 years of silence, Oasis—featuring Liam and Noel Gallagher—reunites for Live 25, with Seoul and Tokyo among their few stops. This nostalgic revival is a dream come true for fans of Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger, and Britpop magic.

5. G-Dragon – Übermensch Tour

When: July 26 (Jakarta), Aug 8–10 (Hong Kong)

Where: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta & AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

G-Dragon, the K-pop legend and Bigbang frontman, is on a world tour following the release of Übermensch, his first album in over a decade. After electrifying shows across Japan and Southeast Asia, his Jakarta and Hong Kong concerts are already near sell-out status.

6. Jason Derulo & The Script – Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

When: Nov 14 (Jason Derulo), Nov 15 (The Script)

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium & Polo Grounds, Shillong

India’s northeast capital of music, Shillong, is hosting Jason Derulo and The Script as headliners for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Expect hits like Swalla, Savage Love, and Hall of Fame, performed under pink-hued skies and against scenic mountain backdrops.

7. DJ Snake – India Tour

When: Sept 26 (Kolkata), Sept 27 (Hyderabad), Sept 28 (Bengaluru), Oct 3 (Pune), Oct 4 (Mumbai), Oct 5 (Delhi-NCR)

Where: Major Indian metros

French DJ DJ Snake is set to storm six Indian cities this fall with his Outlaw Asia Tour. Known for viral EDM hits like Taki Taki and Lean On, his shows are guaranteed dancefests. With a new album Nomad on the way, this may be his biggest India run yet.

8. Passenger – Asia Acoustic Tour

When: Nov 19 (Delhi), Nov 21 (Mumbai), Nov 22 (Bengaluru), Nov 26 (Singapore), Nov 28 (Bangkok), Nov 30 (Shanghai), Dec 3 (Beijing)

Where: Across South and East Asia

British indie-folk artist Passenger (Michael Rosenberg) brings heartfelt tracks like Let Her Go and Holes to intimate venues across Asia. This is his first-ever India tour, and the perfect concert for fans craving raw, emotional storytelling through music.

9. OneRepublic – Artificial Paradise Finale

When: Dec 19

Where: Kaohsiung Arena, Taiwan

After a successful Asia tour earlier this year, OneRepublic will wrap things up in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. With stadium-ready anthems like Counting Stars and Secrets, this one-night show is a grand finale featuring a special appearance by Mishaal Tamer.

10. Enrique Iglesias – Final Tour in India

When: Oct 29 & 30

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai

It’s the return of Enrique Iglesias to India after 13 years. Performing back-to-back shows in Mumbai, the Hero hitmaker is bidding farewell with Final (Vol. 2), his last studio album. Expect timeless romantic hits like Bailamos and Escape in a performance that's sure to be electric.

2025 is a landmark year for live music in Asia. From long-awaited returns (Oasis, Enrique) to massive firsts (Travis Scott, Passenger), this year’s concert calendar is full of high-octane moments, cultural milestones, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re planning your next city break around a gig or crossing borders for that once-in-a-lifetime performance—these shows are 100% worth travelling for.

Also Read:

India's Biggest Music Events of 2025: Travis Scott, Cherry Blossom Festival, Rolling Loud & More

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Lands in Delhi This October