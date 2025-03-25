Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Lands in Delhi This October

In a groundbreaking moment for India’s live music scene, global rap icon Travis Scott is set to bring his electrifying Circus Maximus World Tour to New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025. This marks the Houston-born rapper’s highly anticipated debut performance in the country, a milestone event organized by BookMyShow Live.

A Landmark Moment for Indian Hip-Hop

Scott’s arrival is poised to redefine India’s concert landscape, making it one of the biggest hip-hop spectacles in the nation’s history. His high-energy performances, larger-than-life stage productions, and pulsating beats have captivated audiences worldwide. Fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled set featuring some of his most iconic anthems, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and Fe!n, alongside electrifying tracks from his chart-topping 2023 album, Utopia.

A Tour That Redefined the Industry

The Circus Maximus Tour is no ordinary tour—it is a record-breaking phenomenon. Launched in support of Utopia, it became the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history, amassing nearly $210 million across 78 sold-out shows. Featuring state-of-the-art stage design, immersive visual effects, and surprise guest performances, the tour has already left an indelible mark across North America and Europe. Now, with its highly awaited 2025 expansion, Scott is set to introduce his visually stunning, high-octane live experience to an Indian audience for the first time ever.

India: A Growing Global Music Hub

Scott’s India tour stop is part of his broader Asia leg, which includes South Korea, China, Japan, and Africa. His announcement on Instagram—"Asia we OTW soon I wanna see something"—has sent waves of excitement through his global fanbase.

His performance follows a growing trend of international music giants gracing Indian stages, with recent performances by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Green Day, Cigarettes After Sex, and Alan Walker. India is fast emerging as a prime destination for global music superstars, and Scott’s arrival only solidifies the nation’s standing on the world entertainment map.

Be Part of History

This is more than just a concert—it’s a cultural moment. Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour in New Delhi promises to be an unmissable experience for music lovers across the country.

Tickets will be available soon exclusively on BookMyShow.