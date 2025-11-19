12A Railway Colony: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

12A Railway Colony is one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year, marking a striking shift for actor Allari Naresh as he ventures into darker, intense storytelling. Directed by debutant Nani Kasaragadda, the film blends mystery, horror, and suspense, promising a gripping cinematic experience for thriller enthusiasts.
12A Railway Colony Release Date Confirmed
The makers have officially scheduled 12A Railway Colony for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and carries a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes.
This release window is expected to benefit the film significantly, as no major competing titles are hitting the screens that week, giving it a strong opportunity at the box office.
Everything unfolds in a breathtaking way ❤️🔥— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) October 27, 2025
Experience the Thrilling Phenomenon & the Twisted Tale of #12ARailwayColony in theatres on November 21st 💥💥#12ARailwayColonyOnNOV21st#KamakshiBhaskarla@DrAnilViswanath@directornanik@srinivasaaoffl@RKushendar#BheemsCeciroleopic.twitter.com/pti240BODp
A New Direction for Allari Naresh
Known predominantly for his comedic roles, Allari Naresh takes on a genre he is rarely associated with. At the film’s pre-release event, Naresh praised the team’s dedication and expressed confidence that the film’s unique tone and compelling storyline would resonate with audiences.
He described 12A Railway Colony as both a challenge and a refreshing departure from his usual characters, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.
Cast of 12A Railway Colony
Main Cast
Allari Naresh
Kamakshi Bhaskarla
Sai Kumar
Supporting Cast
The film features a strong ensemble lineup, including:
Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani.
The diverse cast contributes to the film’s layered storytelling, with each character positioned to add depth to the mystery.
Plot: A Dark Mystery Wrapped in Supernatural Elements
The narrative of 12A Railway Colony revolves around a baffling murder case involving a powerful individual. Allari Naresh plays Karthik, who becomes entangled in the investigation, only to find himself navigating a web of unexpected twists, eerie incidents, and unsettling clues.
Hints of the supernatural underscore the suspense, keeping viewers unsure of what lies ahead. With multiple characters and hidden motives, the film builds an atmosphere where every detail could be a clue—and nothing is as it seems.
Behind the Scenes: Crew and Creative Team
12A Railway Colony brings together an experienced technical team:
Writer: Dr Anil Viswanath (creator of Polimera)
Director & Editor: Nani Kasaragadda
Producer: Srinivasa Chitturi (Srinivasa Silver Screen)
Presented by: Pavan Kumar
Cinematography: Kushendar Ramesh Reddy
Music: Bheems Ceciroleo
The creative pedigree behind the film has set high expectations, especially given Anil Viswanath’s reputation for crafting intense and atmospheric thrillers.
What to Expect from the Film
Early promos, posters, and the newly released special video suggest a stylish yet unsettling thriller, with Allari Naresh in a never-before-seen avatar. The blend of investigative drama, psychological tension, and supernatural undertones positions the film as an exciting addition to Telugu cinema’s thriller landscape.
With positive buzz and a clear release date window, 12A Railway Colony is well-poised to make a strong theatrical impact.
