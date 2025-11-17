Bison Kaalamaadan on OTT: Netflix Release Date Confirmed & When and Where to Watch

Bison Kaalamaadan, the critically acclaimed Tamil sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj and headlined by Dhruv Vikram, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. After a successful theatrical run during Diwali 2025, the film is set to arrive on streaming platforms, allowing global audiences to experience its intense storytelling and socially charged themes.
Inspired by the life of Arjuna Award–winning kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, the film blends sports, identity, and caste politics against the backdrop of 1990s Tamil Nadu.
Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date and Platform
OTT Premiere Date: November 21, 2025
Streaming Platform:Netflix
Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam
The OTT rights for Bison Kaalamaadan have been acquired by Netflix, which will stream the film across multiple Indian languages. While there were earlier reports suggesting a tentative window, the platform has now confirmed November 21, 2025 as the digital release date.
The film’s release on Netflix was spaced out due to the streamer’s earlier arrival of another Diwali theatrical release, Dude, which premiered a week prior.
Theatrical Release and Box Office Performance
Bison Kaalamaadan was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, during the Diwali weekend. Despite competing with high-profile releases such as Dude and Diesel, the film held its ground at the box office.
Key performance highlights include:
Worldwide gross: Rs 65.25 crore
India net collection: Rs 46.85 crore
IMDb rating: 8.3/10
Its strong reception can be attributed to Mari Selvaraj’s compelling direction and Dhruv Vikram’s widely praised “career-defining” performance.
Cast and Crew of Bison Kaalamaadan
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Lead Actor: Dhruv Vikram
Supporting Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan
Dhruv Vikram reportedly prepared for his role for nearly four years, marking his first collaboration with Mari Selvaraj. The ensemble cast contributes significantly to the film’s emotional depth and social resonance.
Bison Kaalamaadan: Story and Themes
Set in 1990s Tamil Nadu, Bison Kaalamaadan explores:
Caste discrimination
Social marginalisation
District conflicts
Identity and resilience
The challenging rise of a kabaddi athlete
Dhruv Vikram plays Kittan, a young man determined to prove himself in kabaddi despite systemic barriers, discrimination, and resistance from his family. The narrative chronicles his struggles, his journey through violence and hardship, and his rise toward representing India at the Asian Games.
As with Mari Selvaraj’s previous films, Bison Kaalamaadan integrates powerful social messaging with layered character arcs, highlighting the lived realities of oppressed communities.
Why the OTT Release Matters
The upcoming streaming release on Netflix will:
Bring the film to a wider global audience
Enhance accessibility through multiple language dubs
Allow viewers who missed the theatrical run to experience the story
Amplify attention toward socially conscious Tamil cinema
With Netflix also acquiring rights to major Tamil titles like Kaantha, Dude, Good Bad Ugly, and Dragon, this release further strengthens the platform’s South Indian content slate.
Bison Kaalamaadan stands out as more than a sports drama. It is a hard-hitting depiction of rural caste realities, social struggle, and personal triumph. With its OTT debut scheduled for November 21, 2025, viewers can finally witness Mari Selvaraj and Dhruv Vikram’s impactful collaboration from the comfort of their homes.
