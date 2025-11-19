The Manipulated Episodes 7–8 OTT Release Date, Time, Story Preview and Where to Watch the Ji Chang-wook Thriller

K-drama fans are gearing up for another intense mid-week drop as The Manipulated releases Episodes 7 and 8. The psychological revenge thriller, led by Ji Chang-wook and Doh Kyung-soo, has quickly become one of the most gripping Korean dramas of late 2025. With new twists, unravelling secrets and high emotional stakes, the upcoming episodes are expected to escalate the power struggle between Park Tae-jung and An Yo-han.
Here is everything you need to know about The Manipulated Episodes 7–8, including the release date, air time, streaming details and what to expect from the next chapter of this dark, unpredictable series.
The Manipulated Episodes 7–8: OTT Release Date
|Details
|Information
|Episode 7 Release Date
|November 19, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Episode 8 Release Date
|November 19, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Streaming Platform
|Disney+ (Internationally via Hulu on Disney+)
Following its weekly pattern, The Manipulated will drop two episodes together this Wednesday. With the drama now entering its second half, fans can expect the narrative to intensify significantly.
The Manipulated Episodes 7–8: Global Release Time
Episodes 7 and 8 will follow a synchronised worldwide release schedule:
08:00 GMT
13:30 IST (India)
22:00 KST (South Korea)
Episodes typically appear on Disney+ at the scheduled time without delays, although minor variations may occur depending on the region or app updates.
Where to Watch The Manipulated Episodes 7–8 Online
The series is available on:
Disney+
Hulu on Disney+ (in select regions)
United States: Streaming through Hulu
India: The series has not yet been added to JioHotstar.
However, viewers have been following episodes through unofficial uploads on Dailymotion, where new episodes appear around 1:30 PM IST.
To watch the drama legally and in high quality, viewers in supported regions will need an active Disney+ or Hulu subscription.
The Manipulated Plot Recap: What Has Happened So Far
The Manipulated blends psychological warfare, emotional trauma and a taut revenge narrative.
The story follows:
Park Tae-jung (Ji Chang-wook)
An ordinary man whose life collapses after he is falsely accused and imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. What initially appears to be a tragic misunderstanding soon reveals itself to be a meticulously planned trap.
An Yo-han (Doh Kyung-soo)
A cold, calculating mastermind who orchestrates Tae-jung’s downfall from the shadows. His motives remain veiled, adding to the tension that fuels the show.
By the end of Episode 6:
Tae-jung discovers key evidence that could shift the balance of power.
The truth behind Yo-han’s manipulations begins to surface.
The psychological battle intensifies as Tae-jung prepares to strike back.
The supporting cast, including Lee Kwang-soo, Jo Yoon-su, Pyo Ye-jin and Kim Jong-soo, enriches the narrative with layered performances and emotionally charged subplots.
What to Expect From The Manipulated Episodes 7–8
The upcoming episodes are expected to push the story into darker, more confrontational territory.
1. Tae-jung digs deeper into the conspiracy
Previews suggest he uncovers additional proof revealing the scale of Yo-han’s manipulation. This may drastically alter the power dynamics between the two men.
2. Yo-han’s strategies become more dangerous
As Tae-jung gets closer to the truth, Yo-han is likely to tighten his grip and escalate his schemes to maintain control.
3. Shifting alliances and betrayals
The narrative may introduce unexpected partnerships or characters switching sides, adding more unpredictability to the plot.
4. Emotional stakes rise
Tae-jung’s path of revenge is deeply personal. Episodes 7 and 8 may explore his inner turmoil as he confronts the people responsible for destroying his life.
5. The story moves toward its major mid-season turning point
With 12 episodes in total, the drama is approaching a crucial moment where secrets unravel and motivations become clearer.
Why The Manipulated Is One of 2025’s Standout K-dramas
Intensely atmospheric direction by Park Shin-woo
Sharp writing from Oh Sang-ho
Compelling performances by Ji Chang-wook and Doh Kyung-soo
High production quality and tightly paced screenplay
A plot filled with twists, psychological tension and emotional depth
The drama has quickly built a strong online following, with viewers praising its gripping execution and unpredictable narrative turns.
Episodes 7 and 8 of The Manipulated promise a new wave of revelations, heightened danger and emotionally charged confrontations. As Tae-jung and Yo-han’s deadly cat-and-mouse game becomes more complex, the series is heading toward an explosive midpoint.
