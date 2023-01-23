15 Most Handsome Men in India 2023

India unquestionably has a large number of beautiful people who have won first place in a wide variety of international and worldwide competitions.
In this list, we are looking at the 15 most handsome men in India in 2023.
Hrithik Roshan is consistently ranked among the sexiest men on the planet. Age doesn't seem to have done anything to diminish his already stunning good looks. He is undeniably one of the best-looking men and actors in India. And it's not just his physical prowess that has us in awe; we're also blown away by his incredible dance skills, believable acting, and impeccable talent.
The success of Bahubali has catapulted the South Indian actor Prabhas into the limelight and made him a household name across India. His fan base is not limited to the state of Telugu, despite the fact that most of his films are made there. He is a person who doesn’t need any introduction! The actor's good looks are continually reinforced by his sophisticated and seductive wardrobe choices.
In recent years, multiple sources have included Virat in their rankings of India's most handsome men. Without a shadow of a doubt, cricket star Virat Kohli is one of the most handsome men on the planet. Because of his attractiveness and youthfulness, he has a massive female fan base. He is well-known for his trendsetting fashion sense and his penchant for trying out new hairstyles.
Ranveer's style and public outings are frequently featured in media reports. There's no denying his style of expertise, but we have to respect his guts in the industry. In addition to his flawless acting, Indian women are smitten with Ranveer for his good looks and charisma. Ranveer has recently shot to prominence for this daring fashion choice, which combines elements of experimentation and outrageousness.
Charming and straightforward, Shahid Kapoor never fails to captivate us with his dapper good looks and adorable dimples. The actor is one of Bollywood's biggest draws because of his willingness to try out novel approaches to his craft. We adore how effortlessly stylish he always appears to be.
Sidharth Malhotra is considered one of India's most attractive men. His attractive features and fit, hot body have won him many followers. Because of his sharp looks, he has achieved widespread popularity in the world of fashion and has been featured in a wide range of fashion publications and on numerous fashion runways.
Allu Arjun has starred in a number of Telugu films, where he has earned critical acclaim for his performances and impressed audiences with his slick dance moves and rugged good looks. But he is also adored throughout India for his good looks and trendy wardrobe. He is known for accepting challenging roles in films, where he consistently delivers outstanding performances. His dreamy eyes never fail to captivate an audience.
Kartik Aryan's stardom has been on the ascent lately due to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Along with great performance, his youthful looks, and effortless acting ability made him a hot favorite among female audiences. In addition, his charming smile and personality have won many hearts in the industry. Furthermore, many of his followers hold the opinion that he is extremely approachable and grounded.
Rana, also known as the Handsome Hunk of Tollywood, is widely considered to be one of the most gifted actors in Indian cinema. Within a short time, Rana became a household name in the Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil film industries. After his appearance in “Chennai Express” as “Thangabali,” he gained a pan-India fanbase.
Yash is a well-known actor in South India and is also one of the highest-paid actors. His breakout role was in the film KGF2, and with its success, he became a household name. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. His extremely edgy style and appearance earned him both praise and condemnation from the fashion world. However, the attractive features and overall attractive appearance have prevailed and won our hearts.
Aditya Roy Kapoor, a popular Hindi movie actor, may or may not have had much commercial success in the film industry, but he is definitely considered one of the most good-looking actors. Kapoor has always been admired for his seductive eyes, trim, fit body, endearing demeanor, and dapper appearance. Additionally, his charming smile has drawn a lot of attention; in fact, many magazines have named him among the most handsome men in India because of it.
Known primarily for his work in Telugu cinema, the dashing actor Ram Charan is an actor, producer, and businessman from India. He has received three Filmfare Awards and two Nandi Awards and is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. He has been included in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list every year since 2013.
Arjun Rampal has been one of the most successful male models who later became an actor. He has always been considered one of the most dashing and handsome hunks in India. His serious demeanor has a very unique appeal, and fans love him for his style and attitude.
Varun Dhawan is one of the youngest-looking actors. His fresh face exudes charm and confidence, and he has constantly wowed his fans with his impeccable smile.
The handsome hunk and performer boasts a 45-inch chest and 18-inch biceps and has appeared in action films such as Force. He has worked primarily in Hindi cinema, but he is also a martial artist, stuntman, and action choreographer. His roles in the Commando films have brought him widespread fame.