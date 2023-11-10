25 Best Teen Movies on Netflix Right Now

"Mean Girls" (2004)

"Mean Girls" is the ultimate teen movie that transcends generations. It's a rollercoaster ride through high school drama, from social hierarchies and parental meddling to an unforgettable talent show and, of course, the quintessential high school crush. Written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, this comedy brilliantly satirizes the complexities of teenage girl politics.

"Double Dad" (2020)

With echoes of "Mamma Mia," this Brazilian film is a heartwarming story of self-discovery. A teenager, raised in a hippie commune, embarks on a journey to uncover the identity of her father. Along the way, she discovers the importance of family and the power of connection.

"The Breakfast Club" (1985)

This John Hughes classic may not have invented the high school stereotypes, but it certainly made them iconic. Five students from different cliques come together during Saturday detention and break down the barriers that separate them. It's a timeless tale of youth, identity, and connection.

"Confessions of an Invisible Girl" (2021)

In this relatable coming-of-age story, Tetê, the new girl in school, seeks acceptance and friendship. However, when the popular kids enter the scene, fitting in becomes a challenging quest. A story of navigating the complexities of high school and self-discovery.

"#RealityHigh" (2017)

A blast from the past when social media was just gaining its footing, this film explores the world of teenage dreams and the longing for popularity. The protagonist's crush finally notices her, but when his social media star ex reenters the picture, teenage drama and humor ensue.

"Work It" (2020)

Step into the exhilarating world of dance with this film. It follows a clumsy student who transforms a group of misfits into a dance troupe to gain admission to her dream college. The power of dance and determination take center stage in this heartwarming story.

"Love and Gelato" (2022)

Tantalizing both your wanderlust and your sweet tooth, this charming film takes you on an adventure with Lina in the heart of Rome. It's the story of a young girl's journey to self-discovery, love, and the delectable world of gelato.

"Rock My Heart" (2019)

Calling all horse enthusiasts, this film combines the love for horses with a tale of resilience and friendship. It follows a girl with a heart condition who finds solace and inspiration in a spirited stallion.

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986)

A classic tale of teenage rebellion, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is a joyride through the adventures of a high school student who decides to skip school for a day. The film's iconic moments and unforgettable characters have made it a must-watch for generations.

"The Kissing Booth 2" (2020)

The sequel to a beloved hit, this film continues Elle's journey as she navigates the complexities of relationships, college decisions, and the rollercoaster of young love. Brace yourself for a third installment that's reportedly in the works.

"All the Bright Places" (2020)

For those in the mood for a heartfelt love story, this film, based on Jennifer Niven's novel, is a perfect choice. It explores the deep connection between two troubled teenagers brought together by a school project. The question is, can their love conquer the personal demons that haunt them?

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You" (2020)

Lara Jean Covey faces new challenges in her first real relationship, complicated further by the arrival of a potential love interest. This sequel to the beloved teen romance keeps the charm and love triangles alive.

"The Half of It" (2020)

A unique take on teenage romance, this film explores the complex dynamics between three high school students. Football player Paul enlists Ellie, who ghostwrites essays, to help him win over a crush. The catch is that Ellie secretly harbors feelings for the same girl, creating a captivating love triangle.

"See You Yesterday" (2019)

Mixing teen drama with a dash of time travel, this intriguing film follows two high school prodigies who discover the ability to travel through time. However, their actions in the past have unforeseen consequences in the present.

"The Perfect Date" (2020)

Starring Noah Centineo, a Netflix heartthrob, this film tells the story of a young man who offers his services as a fake date to fund his college education. As he navigates this unique career, real emotions get tangled up, leading to heartwarming and humorous moments.

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018)

The film that introduced Noah Centineo to the world, this story follows Lara Jean Covey as her secret love letters are accidentally sent out.

"Dude" (2018)

In the last two weeks of high school, four friends make a series of questionable decisions, resulting in a series of adventures and misadventures. This coming-of-age story features a talented ensemble cast, including Lucy Hale, Awkwafina, Kathryn Prescott, and Alexandra Shipp.

"Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" (2018)

In a charming twist on the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story, this film introduces us to another side of Noah Centineo. Playing opposite the shy and unpopular Sierra, their mistaken identity creates a touching and funny teenage romance.

"Candy Jar" (2018)

This heartwarming film follows two ultra-competitive debate champions who find themselves on the same team. It's a tale of rivalries turning into unexpected friendships, echoing classics like "You've Got Mail" and "10 Things I Hate About You."

"Alex Strangelove" (2018)

Alex Truelove finds himself in a love triangle, torn between his longtime best friend Claire and a new romantic interest, Elliot. As he navigates the complexities of his feelings, Alex's journey of self-discovery takes center stage. It's a relatable and touching exploration of teenage identity and relationships.