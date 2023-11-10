Top 20 Highest-Grossing Movie Franchises: Most successful movies

Fast & Furious

Beginning as a street-racing thriller and evolving into a globe-trotting action saga, the Fast & Furious franchise has zoomed into the seventh spot with 11 films and $7.33 billion in earnings. Its high-octane action sequences and the importance of family bonds have become the driving forces behind this enduring series, appealing to fans of adrenaline-pumping adventures.

Batman

Batman, the Dark Knight, has appeared in 17 films, from Adam West's campy Batman to Robert Pattinson's brooding portrayal in The Batman, accumulating a total of $6.84 billion. Batman's enduring legacy as a symbol of justice has transcended decades and iterations, proving that the caped crusader remains a beloved icon.

DC Extended Universe (DCEU)

Despite experiencing ups and downs, the DCEU has managed to accumulate $6.68 billion across 14 films. DC's superheroes have carved a unique space in the realm of cinematic universes, offering a different take on iconic characters and exploring their complexities.

X-Men

The mutant heroes of the X-Men franchise have battled their way to $6.08 billion in earnings across 13 films. This series demonstrated the potential of superhero movies even before the MCU redefined the genre, showcasing the diversity of mutant abilities and complex social themes.

Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking dino adventure began in 1993, earning a total of $6 billion in six films. The awe-inspiring return of dinosaurs has consistently captivated audiences, immersing them in a world where prehistoric creatures once again roam the Earth.

Middle-Earth

J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy world, brought to life in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series, collected $5.96 billion. These films have left an indelible mark on the fantasy genre, offering a rich tapestry of complex characters, epic quests, and memorable landscapes.

Transformers

Despite mixed critical reviews, the Transformers franchise has raced to $5.29 billion in earnings across eight films. Its success is driven by visually spectacular effects and action sequences, appealing to audiences who seek exhilarating, larger-than-life robot battles.

Avatar

With only two films, James Cameron's Avatar franchise boasts $5.24 billion in earnings. Its groundbreaking technology and breathtaking visuals have revolutionized the film industry, immersing viewers in a lush and alien world.

Despicable Me

The animated Minions and their supervillain master, Gru, have built a billion-dollar empire, with $4.65 billion in earnings across five films. This franchise has charmed audiences with its humor, adorable characters, and endearing messages about family and friendship.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp's iconic Captain Jack Sparrow led this swashbuckling franchise to $4.52 billion, proving that pirates and the high seas still hold immense cinematic appeal. The series is known for its swashbuckling adventures, supernatural elements, and quirky characters.

Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise's action-packed espionage series, spanning seven films, has earned $4.11 billion. The franchise found its footing after a mixed start and has become a hallmark of thrilling stunts, intricate plots, and suspenseful spy adventures.

Shrek

The lovable green ogre Shrek and his fairytale friends have garnered $4.02 billion, turning DreamWorks into a powerhouse animation studio. Shrek's irreverent humor and heartwarming messages have made it a favorite among viewers of all ages.

The Twilight Saga

Based on Stephanie Meyer's novels, this vampire-werewolf romance franchise defied critics with $3.36 billion in earnings. It has a devoted fanbase and has left an indelible mark on the young adult supernatural romance genre.

Toy Story

Pixar's beloved animated series, featuring Woody and Buzz Lightyear, has grown to $3.27 billion, proving that the magic of toys and friendship transcends generations. These heartwarming films have captured the imaginations of both children and adults, emphasizing the enduring appeal of storytelling through the eyes of beloved toys.