A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Date in India: Time, Cast, Plot and Streaming Details

The world of Westeros expands once again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a highly anticipated prequel set in the universe of Game of Thrones. Set nearly a century before the events of the original series, the show follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg.
As the first season approaches its final stretch, Indian viewers are eagerly waiting for Episode 5. Here is everything you need to know about its release date, cast, recap and where to watch.
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Date and Time in India
Episode 5 of the series will release in India on:
Release Date: February 16, 2026
Release Time: 8:30 AM IST
The show streams in India on JioHotstar, where new episodes drop according to the official release schedule.
Episode 4 Recap: The Squire and the Royal Reveal
In the previous episode, tensions escalated during a tournament sequence. Ser Duncan the Tall, known as Dunk, refused to participate in a fixed joust. Meanwhile, Prince Aerion ‘Brightflame’ Targaryen dishonourably injured a horse during combat.
Matters intensified when Aerion assaulted Tanselle after her puppet performance. Dunk intervened and physically confronted the prince. To prevent Dunk’s execution, Egg revealed his true identity as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Aerion’s younger brother. This revelation dramatically altered the stakes moving forward.
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Cast List
The fantasy drama features a strong ensemble portraying key characters from the Targaryen era:
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk)
Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg)
Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion ‘Brightflame’ Targaryen
Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor ‘Breakspear’ Targaryen
Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle
Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon
Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen
Plot Overview: The Adventures of Dunk and Egg
The story takes place during the reign of the Targaryen dynasty, when dragons were still remembered, and political tensions simmered beneath the surface. The narrative centres on Ser Duncan the Tall and his loyal squire, Egg, as they journey across Westeros, encountering nobles, knights and royal conflicts.
The series explores themes of honour, loyalty and destiny while shedding light on the political climate that shaped the events leading up to later Targaryen history.
Complete Episode Guide for Season 1 (India Release Schedule)
Season one consists of six episodes. Below is the full release calendar for Indian audiences:
Episode 1 – January 19, 2026, at 8:30 AM IST
Episode 2 – January 26, 2026, at 8:30 AM IST
Episode 3 – February 2, 2026, at 8:30 AM IST
Episode 4 – February 6, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
Episode 5 – February 16, 2026, at 8:30 AM IST
Episode 6 – February 23, 2026, at 8:30 AM IST
Episode Duration Details
Each episode maintains a concise runtime, making it suitable for weekly viewing:
Episode 1 – 42 minutes
Episode 2 – 33 minutes
Episode 3 – 31 minutes
Episode 4 – 34 minutes
Episode 5 – 37 minutes
Episode 6 – 31 minutes
Where to Watch A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms in India
Indian viewers can stream all episodes exclusively on JioHotstar. The platform provides access to the latest episodes shortly after their international premiere.
With only two episodes left in the first season, Episode 5 is expected to intensify political conflicts and deepen the bond between Dunk and Egg as their journey across Westeros continues.
