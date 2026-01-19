A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date in India: Cast, Plot, Episodes and Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel

The world of Westeros expands once again withA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest fantasy drama set in the Game of Thrones universe. This highly anticipated prequel series takes viewers nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the adventurous journey of two unlikely companions — Dunk and Egg.
Created by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, the series blends political intrigue, chivalry and destiny, offering fans a deeper look into the era of Targaryen rule. Here’s everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT release date in India, cast, plot, episode schedule and streaming platform.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date in India
The OTT release date of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in India is January 19, 2026. The series premiered with its first episode on the same date, allowing Indian audiences to stream the show alongside global viewers.
Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Online in India
The Game of Thrones prequel is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar in India. Viewers need an active subscription to watch the series. The show is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Series Overview
|Detail
|Information
|Series Title
|A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
|Genre
|Fantasy / Adventure
|OTT Platform (India)
|JioHotstar
|Release Date
|January 19, 2026
|Total Episodes
|6
|Episode Release Pattern
|Weekly
|Based On
|Tales of Dunk and Egg by George R.R. Martin
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Plot Summary
Set nearly 100 years before Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall, a lowborn hedge knight, and his young squire Egg, who hides a secret royal identity.
According to the official synopsis, the story unfolds during a time when the Targaryen dynasty rules the Iron Throne, and dragons are still remembered in legend. As Dunk and Egg travel across Westeros, they encounter knights, princes, tournaments, conspiracies and enemies, while unknowingly stepping toward destinies that will shape the future of the Seven Kingdoms.
The series balances adventure and political tension, offering a more grounded and character-driven take on the Game of Thrones universe.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast and Characters
Here is the confirmed cast list of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk)
Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg)
Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen
Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen
Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen
Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon
Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle
The series also features additional supporting characters from powerful Westerosi houses, further expanding the political landscape.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode Guide for India
The first season consists of six episodes, released weekly on JioHotstar.
Episode Release Dates
Episode 1: January 19, 2026
Episode 2: January 26, 2026
Episode 3: February 2, 2026
Episode 4: February 9, 2026
Episode 5: February 16, 2026
Episode 6: February 23, 2026
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode Length
Each episode varies in runtime, offering concise storytelling:
Episode 1 – 42 minutes
Episode 2 – 33 minutes
Episode 3 – 31 minutes
Episode 4 – 34 minutes
Episode 5 – 37 minutes
Episode 6 – 31 minutes
Creative Team and Production Details
Creators: George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker
Music Composer: Dan Romer
Cinematography: Federico Cesta
The series stays true to the rich lore of Westeros while delivering a more intimate, adventure-driven narrative compared to its predecessor.
Audience Response and Early Reception
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response. The series currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.2/10, reflecting strong appreciation from Game of Thrones fans and fantasy drama viewers alike.
Why A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Is a Must-Watch
Expands the Game of Thrones universe with a fresh perspective
Focuses on character-driven storytelling and adventure
Explores Westeros during the height of Targaryen rule
Weekly episode format keeps anticipation high
Strong critical and audience reception at launch
With its compelling characters, rich lore and grounded storytelling, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a rewarding watch for longtime Game of Thrones fans and newcomers alike. As Dunk and Egg’s journey unfolds week by week, the series promises an engaging return to the world of Westeros.
Also Read:
Can This Love Be Translated OTT Release Date and Time in India: When and Where to Watch
Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph Film to Hit Theatres on April 2, 2026
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release in India: Streaming Platform, Release Date, Episode Schedule, and What to Expect