Subscribe

0

Entertainment

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date in India: Cast, Plot, Episodes and Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a fantasy adventure series and a prequel to Game of Thrones, set nearly a century before the original saga. Streaming on JioHotstar from January 19, 2026,

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The world of Westeros expands once again withA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest fantasy drama set in the Game of Thrones universe. This highly anticipated prequel series takes viewers nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the adventurous journey of two unlikely companions — Dunk and Egg.

Advertisment

Created by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, the series blends political intrigue, chivalry and destiny, offering fans a deeper look into the era of Targaryen rule. Here’s everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT release date in India, cast, plot, episode schedule and streaming platform.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date in India

The OTT release date of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in India is January 19, 2026. The series premiered with its first episode on the same date, allowing Indian audiences to stream the show alongside global viewers.

Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Online in India

The Game of Thrones prequel is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar in India. Viewers need an active subscription to watch the series. The show is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Series Overview

DetailInformation
Series TitleA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
GenreFantasy / Adventure
OTT Platform (India)JioHotstar
Release DateJanuary 19, 2026
Total Episodes6
Episode Release PatternWeekly
Based OnTales of Dunk and Egg by George R.R. Martin

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Plot Summary

Set nearly 100 years before Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall, a lowborn hedge knight, and his young squire Egg, who hides a secret royal identity.

According to the official synopsis, the story unfolds during a time when the Targaryen dynasty rules the Iron Throne, and dragons are still remembered in legend. As Dunk and Egg travel across Westeros, they encounter knights, princes, tournaments, conspiracies and enemies, while unknowingly stepping toward destinies that will shape the future of the Seven Kingdoms.

The series balances adventure and political tension, offering a more grounded and character-driven take on the Game of Thrones universe.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast and Characters

Here is the confirmed cast list of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

  • Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk)

  • Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg)

  • Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen

  • Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

  • Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

  • Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

  • Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

The series also features additional supporting characters from powerful Westerosi houses, further expanding the political landscape.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode Guide for India

The first season consists of six episodes, released weekly on JioHotstar.

Episode Release Dates

  • Episode 1: January 19, 2026

  • Episode 2: January 26, 2026

  • Episode 3: February 2, 2026

  • Episode 4: February 9, 2026

  • Episode 5: February 16, 2026

  • Episode 6: February 23, 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode Length

Each episode varies in runtime, offering concise storytelling:

  • Episode 1 – 42 minutes

  • Episode 2 – 33 minutes

  • Episode 3 – 31 minutes

  • Episode 4 – 34 minutes

  • Episode 5 – 37 minutes

  • Episode 6 – 31 minutes

Creative Team and Production Details

  • Creators: George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker

  • Music Composer: Dan Romer

  • Cinematography: Federico Cesta

The series stays true to the rich lore of Westeros while delivering a more intimate, adventure-driven narrative compared to its predecessor.

Audience Response and Early Reception

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response. The series currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.2/10, reflecting strong appreciation from Game of Thrones fans and fantasy drama viewers alike.

Why A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Is a Must-Watch

  • Expands the Game of Thrones universe with a fresh perspective

  • Focuses on character-driven storytelling and adventure

  • Explores Westeros during the height of Targaryen rule

  • Weekly episode format keeps anticipation high

  • Strong critical and audience reception at launch

With its compelling characters, rich lore and grounded storytelling, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a rewarding watch for longtime Game of Thrones fans and newcomers alike. As Dunk and Egg’s journey unfolds week by week, the series promises an engaging return to the world of Westeros.

Also Read:

Can This Love Be Translated OTT Release Date and Time in India: When and Where to Watch

Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph Film to Hit Theatres on April 2, 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release in India: Streaming Platform, Release Date, Episode Schedule, and What to Expect