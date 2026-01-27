A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Release Date, India Time, Streaming Details, and Story Expectations

HBO’s latest Westeros spin-off continues its slow-burn journey as Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg step deeper into a world ruled by lineage, honour, and consequence.
Set nearly a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trades dragons and large-scale wars for a more intimate story about knighthood, identity, and moral choices. With two episodes already streaming, fans are now waiting for Episode 3.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Release Date and Time in India
Episode 3 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere in the United States on Sunday, February 1, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.
For Indian viewers, the episode will be available to stream on Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 11:30 AM IST.
Global Release Time Highlights
ET / PT: 10:00 PM (Feb 1)
GMT: 6:00 AM (Feb 2)
CET: 7:00 AM (Feb 2)
IST: 11:30 AM (Feb 2)
JST: 3:00 PM (Feb 2)
Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Online
In India, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar and requires an active subscription.
Internationally, the series is available on HBO Max, where new episodes drop weekly.
Episode 2 Recap: What Happened Before Episode 3
Episode 2, titled “Hard Salt Beef,” sees Dunk and Egg arrive at the Ashford tourney, marking a crucial turning point in their journey.
Key developments include:
Dunk is struggling to gain recognition among established knights
The introduction of Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen
Dunk’s claim to knighthood receives indirect validation
Egg advises caution, while Dunk chooses pride and honour
The episode reinforces the show’s central theme: in this version of Westeros, words and reputation can be just as dangerous as swords.
What to Expect in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3
Episode 3 is titled“The Squire,” signalling a stronger focus on the evolving relationship between Dunk and Egg.
While HBO has not released an official synopsis, viewers can expect:
Deeper exploration of Dunk and Egg’s contrasting worldviews
Greater emphasis on Egg’s intelligence and hidden background
Consequences from Dunk’s decisions at the Ashford tourney
Further immersion into the political and social tensions of the Targaryen-era Westeros
With the season reaching its halfway point, Episode 3 is likely to sharpen character dynamics rather than escalate into large-scale conflict.
Total Number of Episodes in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1
Season 1 consists of six episodes, releasing weekly.
Full Episode Release Schedule
Episode 1: January 18, 2026
Episode 2: January 25, 2026
Episode 3: February 1, 2026
Episode 4: February 8, 2026
Episode 5: February 15, 2026
Episode 6: February 22, 2026
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast and Characters
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall
A wandering hedge knight learning the true cost of honour.
Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon “Egg” Targaryen
A sharp, observant squire whose royal lineage remains hidden.
Supporting roles are played byDaniel Ings, Shaun Thomas, Henry Ashton, and others, portraying knights, nobles, and members of the Targaryen dynasty.
Why A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Feels Different from Game of Thrones
Unlike its predecessor, this series prioritises:
Character-driven storytelling
Smaller moral dilemmas over grand wars
A grounded view of knighthood and loyalty
A Westeros still haunted by dragons, but no longer ruled by them
This quieter tone is intentional, aligning closely with George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.
Also Read:
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date in India: Cast, Plot, Episodes and Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel
Can This Love Be Translated OTT Release Date and Time in India: When and Where to Watch
Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph Film to Hit Theatres on April 2, 2026