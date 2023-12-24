Aadu 2 OTT: Jayasurya's Hilarious Sequel Now Available on Youtube

Aadu 2 OTT: Get ready for a laughter riot as the much-loved slapstick comedy, Aadu 2, is now available in HD on the Friday Film House Youtube channel. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, this 2017 superhit sequel to Aadu had been eagerly awaited by fans, and now, it's finally within reach.

Aadu 2 continues the hilarity of its 2015 predecessor, Aadu, which itself was an adaptation of Guy Ritchie's crime comedy, Snatch. While Aadu is already available on Disney+ Hotstar, its sequel was not available on any OTT platforms until now.

The prequel, Aadu, gained a devoted fan base after its DVD release, setting the stage for Aadu 2 to become one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. It didn't disappoint, becoming the biggest hit of the year. The film's success can be attributed to its ensemble cast, including Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, and many more reprising their beloved roles.

Fans can once again enjoy the antics of iconic characters like Shaji Pappan, Arakkal Abu, SI Sarbath Shameer, Saathaan Xavier, and Dude, who have become a source of joy for viewers. Social media has been abuzz with fans recreating scenes from the movie, showcasing the lasting impact of Aadu 2.

In addition to the familiar faces, Aadu 2 also features Anson Paul, Mamukkoya, Baiju, and the sensational dancers Nicole Concessao and Sonal Devraj of Team Naach in the lively song "Changaathi Nannaayaal."

Undoubtedly, Jayasurya's portrayal of Pannimattathil Shaji Pappan has left an indelible mark on the audience, making it one of his most cherished performances. The actor seamlessly embodies the quirks of the character, delivering humor with impeccable timing, which has contributed to the film's immense success.

Aadu 2 not only claimed the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2017 but also emerged as Jayasurya's highest-earning film on its opening day. For those eager to relish the comedy and chaos, Aadu 2 is now just a click away on the Friday Film House Youtube channel. Don't miss the chance to revisit the laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments that make Aadu 2 a must-watch.