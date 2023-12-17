Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week (11th December to 17th December 2023)

OTT Releases This Week: After a week packed with entertainment, streaming platforms are rolling out a fresh lineup of movies and shows to keep you glued to your screens. Brace yourself for an array of thrilling releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, and more.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 - Netflix (Release date: December 14)

Prepare to bid farewell to the critically acclaimed series, The Crown, with its gripping conclusion in Season 6 Part 2. This installment delves into the early 2000s, spotlighting pivotal moments like Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance, and much more. Don't miss the dramatic events leading up to 2005, including the Queen Mother's 100th birthday and the Queen's golden jubilee.

Japan - Netflix (Release date: December 11)

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride with the Tamil heist comedy, "Japan," featuring Karthi in the lead. Watch as a crafty thief swipes jewels worth over Rs 200 crore, setting off a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase with the cops. Directed by Raju Murugan, this film hit theaters in November and is now ready to captivate audiences on Netflix.

Tiger 3 - Amazon Prime Video (Release date: December 12)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite in the action-packed thriller, Tiger 3. As the third installment in the YRF spy universe, this film promises high-octane excitement. Watch Emraan Hashmi play the menacing antagonist in this Maneesh Sharma-directed blockbuster, now available for streaming after its successful theatrical run.

Falimy - Disney+ Hotstar (Release date: December 15)

Embark on a heartwarming journey with the family drama, Falimy, featuring Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Manju Pillai. Originally released in theaters in November, this film follows a dysfunctional family's transformative road trip to Varanasi, exploring the dynamics of their interpersonal relationships.

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 - Netflix (Release date: December 14)

Dive into the intriguing world of ambition with the Turkish drama, "As the Crow Flies: Season 2." Follow a young woman as she navigates the challenges of her internship at a newsroom, discovering the darker side of ambition along the way.

The Freelancer - Disney+ Hotstar (Release date: December 15)

This Hindi-language action thriller series concludes on December 15, 2023, featuring Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardeshi. Explore a world marked by deception and treachery on Disney+ Hotstar.