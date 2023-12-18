Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire OTT Release Date – Your Guide to Zack Snyder's Galactic Adventure

Zack Snyder's highly anticipated sci-fi action drama, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, has finally graced limited theaters in the US on December 15. This visually stunning film takes audiences on a space-faring journey with a group of courageous rebels determined to overthrow the oppressive rulers of the massive Motherworld empire. Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, these rebels refuse to surrender, making Rebel Moon one of the most awaited films of the year.

Director Zack Snyder, known for his meticulous attention to detail in films like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, has once again woven an intricate narrative in Rebel Moon. The film is split into two parts – A Child of Fire and The Scargiver, promising audiences a captivating and immersive experience akin to Snyder's previous works.

To build anticipation, Rebel Moon embarked on a unique promotional journey, allowing attendees at ComplexCon to create personalized trailers for the film. This innovative approach, coupled with Snyder's engaging interviews, heightened the excitement leading up to the film's release.

Rebel Moon's Leading Lady and Plot Overview

Sofia Boutella, renowned for her roles in The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, and more, takes on the role of Kora, the central character in Rebel Moon. Kora, a survivor of a tragic past where her family was killed and her homeworld shattered by a powerful empire, finds an unexpected refuge in the form of the enigmatic Regent Belisarius. Raised as his own daughter, Kora navigates a challenging and peculiar new life, setting the stage for an epic journey of rebellion.

Rebel Moon OTT Release Details

Mark your calendars for the OTT release of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire on Netflix, set for December 21 at 7 pm PT in the US and on December 22, 2023, in other countries. The cinematic journey continues with Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, scheduled for release on April 19, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.