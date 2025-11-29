Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Stream the Rio Raj–Malavika Manoj Rom-Com

After a successful theatrical run in October 2025, the charming Tamil rom-com Aan Paavam Pollathathu, starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, has officially premiered on OTT. The film, which blends humour with a heartfelt exploration of marital challenges, has already earned praise for its relatable storyline and strong performances. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, plot, cast, and reception.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Platform and Streaming Date

The much-loved romantic drama is now streaming on JioHotstar.

OTT Release Date: November 28, 2025

Originally made in Tamil, the film has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, with English subtitles also available, ensuring a wider reach for audiences across India.

Storyline: A Marriage Tested by Misunderstandings and Modern Values

Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows the married life of Siva (Rio Raj), an IT professional, and Shakthi (Malavika Manoj). Their marriage begins on a harmonious note, marked by equal partnership, affection and shared values. However, cracks soon begin to appear as their differing opinions and expectations create emotional distance.

Tensions rise over misunderstandings, unspoken grievances and conflicting worldviews. At 400 days into their marriage, Siva takes a shocking step—he files for divorce. But the situation becomes more complex when he discovers that Shakthi has already initiated legal action of her own.

Adding an unexpected twist, the lawyers representing them turn out to be former romantic partners, leading to a series of comedic and dramatic courtroom exchanges. As the couple navigates legal battles, emotional wounds and moments of clarity, they must decide whether to mend their relationship or part ways for good.

Cast and Performances

The film features a well-balanced cast that enhances both the humour and emotional depth of the narrative:

Rio Raj as Siva

Malavika Manoj as Shakthi

RJ Vigneshkanth as Lawyer Narayanan

Sheela Rajkumar as Lawyer Lakshmi

Jenson Dhivakar as Lawyer Siddhu

A. Venkatesh as Shakthi’s father

Uma Ramachandran as Siva’s mother

T. Siva and Manobala in key roles

The chemistry between Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj has been widely appreciated, adding authenticity to the film’s portrayal of marriage in the modern age.

Direction, Crew and Behind-the-Scenes Talent

Aap Paavam Pollathathu marks the directorial debut of Kalaiarasan Thangavel, who delivers a narrative that balances humour, sentiment and realistic conflict.

The film’s writing and performances ensure that its themes resonate deeply with young couples and family audiences.

Box Office Performance

Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 5 crore, the film emerged as a commercial success, collecting between Rs 21–38 crore during its theatrical run (dependent on source reports). Strong word-of-mouth and its relatable subject matter helped the movie maintain steady footfall until its OTT release.

Why Aan Paavam Pollathathu Connected With Audiences

The film struck a chord for several reasons:

It's a realistic depiction of marital struggles

Humorous yet meaningful storytelling

Relatable characters and situations

Strong performances by the lead pair

A fresh take on modern-day relationships in a traditional setting

The film's IMDb rating of 7.2 reflects its positive reception among viewers.

With its digital debut on JioHotstar, Aan Paavam Pollathathu is now accessible to a wider audience looking for a warm, engaging and relatable romantic drama. Blending comedy with honest emotional conflict, the Rio Raj–Malavika Manoj starrer offers an insightful look into how love, ego, and expectations shape modern marriages. Whether you missed it in theatres or want to revisit its heartfelt moments, the film is now ready to stream online in multiple languages.

