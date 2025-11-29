Aaryan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Crime Thriller Online

The Tamil crime thriller Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath, has made its digital debut after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Praveen K, the film generated curiosity for its dark premise, gripping investigation sequences and strong performances. Now, the film is available to stream on Netflix across multiple languages.

Aaryan OTT Platform and Streaming Release Date

After releasing in theatres on October 31, 2025, Aaryan arrived on OTT about a month later.

Streaming Platform:Netflix

OTT Release Date: November 28, 2025

The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, opening it up to a wider audience beyond its original theatrical reach.

Aaryan Plot: A Serial Crime Case That Shakes a City

Aaryan revolves around DCP Arivudai Nambi, also known as Anumaar, played by Vishnu Vishal. The investigation begins when a middle-aged writer disrupts a live television broadcast and makes a chilling declaration — he will execute five meticulously planned crimes, revealing each victim’s name exactly one hour before the murder.

The tension escalates when the killer shoots himself during the broadcast, claiming to be the first victim, leaving the police puzzled about how the remaining crimes are being carried out. As more murders unfold, Arivudai Nambi must decode the writer’s plan, uncover the deeper motive and stop the deadly chain of events.

The movie blends psychological elements, investigative drama and action, creating a high-stakes thriller around a deadly mastermind with a twisted mission.

Oru crime paper la vena perfect ah irukalam but in reality? 😮 pic.twitter.com/i9s4UTBwLc — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 28, 2025

Aaryan Cast and Characters

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring:

Vishnu Vishal as DCP Arivudai Nambi (Anumaar)

Selvaraghavan as Narayanan “Azhagar”

Shraddha Srinath as Nayana

Maanasa Choudhary as Anitha “Ammu”

Taarak Ponnappa

Raja Rani Pandian

Maala Parvathi

Abhishek Joseph George

S. Jeeva

Chandru BCS

The film is produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, with an additional screenplay by Manu Anand.

Aaryan Crew: Technical Team Behind the Thriller

Director: Praveen K (directorial debut)

Cinematography: Harish Kannan

Music and Background Score: Ghibran

Editing: San Lokesh

Stunts: Stunt Silva and PC Stunts Prabhu

Art Direction: S. Jayachandran

Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran & Hariharan N (Sync Cinema)

Audiography: Tapas Nayak

VFX: Hocus Pocus

The film’s technical departments contribute significantly to creating its tense, atmospheric world.

Box Office Performance

According to early box office estimates, Aaryan collected aroundRs 8 crore, despite releasing in both Tamil and Telugu. Mixed reviews and comparisons to the Malayalam web series Menaka affected its theatrical traction, but its OTT availability is expected to widen its audience base.

Aaryan vs Menaka: The Controversy

Upon release, Aaryan faced criticism for thematic similarities with the Malayalam series Menaka, which also features a crime narrative built around a writer and preplanned murders. While the makers have not addressed the comparisons directly, audience discussions about resemblance became a major talking point.

What’s Next for Vishnu Vishal?

Beyond Aaryan, Vishnu Vishal has several upcoming projects lined up:

Irandu Vaanam co-starring Mamitha Baiju

Gatta Kusthi 2 with Aishwarya Lekshmi

Release dates for both films will be announced soon.

Aaryan delivers a tense, fast-moving crime narrative that keeps viewers hooked with its twisting plot and layered characters. Its debut on Netflix makes the thriller accessible to a much wider audience after its brief theatrical run. With Vishnu Vishal in top form and a storyline built around escalating suspense, Aaryan offers an engaging watch for fans of crime dramas and investigative thrillers.

Also Read:

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, True Story Inspiration and All Key Details

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Returns With a Multi-Marriage Comedy of Errors

Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Trailer and Everything to Know About Tisca Chopra’s Directorial Debut