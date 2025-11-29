Dhurandhar OTT Release: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, True Story Inspiration and All Key Details

Ranveer Singh’s high-voltage espionage thriller Dhurandhar has finally confirmed its post-theatrical digital home. The Aditya Dhar-directed action spectacle, inspired by real RAW operations, is gearing up for a major theatrical and OTT rollout — making it one of the biggest Indian releases of late 2025 and early 2026.
Dhurandhar OTT Platform and Digital Premiere Date
Netflix has acquired the exclusive post-theatrical streaming rights to Dhurandhar in a significant distribution deal. The film will begin streaming on the platform from January 30, 2026, after completing its theatrical window.
The acquisition marks another high-profile collaboration between Netflix and a major Bollywood tentpole, strengthening the platform’s early-2026 lineup.
Dhurandhar Theatrical Release and Runtime
Theatrical Release Date: December 5, 2025
Format: Part One of a two-part saga
Runtime: Over 3 hours
The film is set to arrive in cinemas as one of the most awaited Indian releases of the year-end, with critics noting (from the trailer) its intense action sequences, graphic combat visuals and gritty tone.
Storyline: A RAW Agent’s Deadly Black Ops Mission
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a stylised spy-action drama influenced by real intelligence missions carried out by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Ranveer Singh leads the narrative as a fearsome covert operative known as “The Wrath of God”, tasked with infiltrating and dismantling a vast terror and crime network deep inside Pakistan’s volatile Lyari region.
The film chronicles a dangerous Black Ops mission that tests the limits of intelligence strategy, human endurance and psychological warfare. Principal photography took place across Ladakh, Mumbai, Punjab and Bangkok, contributing to the film’s expansive visual scale.
Dhurandhar Cast and Character Guide
The film brings together a formidable ensemble, with several characters loosely inspired by real-life individuals.
Lead Roles
Ranveer Singh as The Wrath of God – a ruthless RAW operative leading a high-stakes infiltration mission.
R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal / The Charioteer of Karma – an Indian intelligence spymaster, bearing resemblance to NSA Ajit Doval.
Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait / The Apex Predator – inspired by gangster Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch of Karachi’s Lyari area.
Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal / The Angel of Death – an ISI officer believed to be modelled after militant Ilyas Kashmiri.
Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam / The Jinn – based on the real Karachi police officer known for his anti-extremism operations.
Supporting Cast
Sara Arjun plays the romantic lead opposite Ranveer Singh.
Rakesh Bedi appears in a significant supporting role.
Is Dhurandhar Based on a True Story?
The makers have confirmed thatDhurandhar draws inspiration from real events, though it is not a biographical film about any one individual.
Several characters echo likenesses to high-profile historical figures, including intelligence officers, militants and law-enforcement officials from India and Pakistan.
There has also been speculation linking Ranveer Singh’s role to decorated officer Major Mohit Sharma, though the film is positioned as a fictionalised espionage thriller, not a direct retelling.
Aditya Dhar’s Vision and Creative Direction
Dhurandhar marks Aditya Dhar’s return to direction after the blockbuster success of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2018). The filmmaker emphasises that while the movie takes cues from actual intelligence operations, it is crafted as a dramatic, large-scale, fictional spy-action narrative rather than a documentary-style retelling.
With its intense action blocks, layered characters and real-world geopolitical stakes, the film is expected to reinforce Dhar’s reputation for high-impact patriotic thrillers.
Why Dhurandhar Is One of 2025’s Most Anticipated Films
A star-studded cast led by Ranveer Singh
A gritty, hyper-real espionage storyline
Real-life inspired characters that add authenticity
Large-scale production across multiple countries
Netflix’s major OTT deal signals huge global expectations
Dhurandhar stands poised to become one of the most significant action-thrillers of the coming year, uniting a powerhouse cast with Aditya Dhar’s signature blend of realism and high-octane storytelling. With its gritty portrayal of intelligence operations, morally complex characters and large-scale production, the film promises an intense cinematic experience that will resonate with fans of spy dramas and patriotic action films alike.
Its arrival on Netflix on January 30, 2026, ensures that global audiences will soon get to experience the film beyond theatres, marking the beginning of what many expect to be a major two-part saga. As anticipation continues to build, Dhurandhar is positioned not just as a box-office spectacle but as a defining addition to India’s modern espionage cinema.
