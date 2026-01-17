Aasai Release Date Announced: Kathir and Divya Bharathi’s Romantic Thriller Arrives in Theatres on March 6

The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Aasai have officially announced its theatrical release date. Starring Kathir and Divya Bharathi in the lead roles, the romantic thriller is set to hit cinemas on March 6, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team also unveiled the film’s first look poster, offering audiences a glimpse into its intense and intriguing tone.
A love story wrapped in suspense…❤️✨#Aasai releasing in theatres on March 6th 🌟@am_Kathir@divyabarti2801@shivmohaa@PassionStudios_@Sudhans2017@editorsudharsan@revaamusic@babukumar_dop@linga_offcl@thinkmusicindia@SureshChandraa@DoneChannel1pic.twitter.com/6HGkKD9n9g— Passion Studios (@PassionStudios_) January 17, 2026
Aasai Marks Kathir’s Return to Tamil Theatres
Actor Kathir, who was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Thalaikootal, is making his return to the big screen with Aasai. Although he appeared in Suzhal Season 2 last year and made his Malayalam debut with Meesha, the actor has not had a theatrical Tamil release in recent years. Aasai marks an important comeback for Kathir in Tamil cinema.
First-Time Pairing of Kathir and Divya Bharathi
Aasai brings Kathir and Divya Bharathi together for the first time. Divya Bharathi, who was most recently seen in Kingston, plays the female lead in this romantic thriller. The film’s first look poster features a striking visual, showing Divya in side profile with her arm around Kathir, who stares directly into the camera with a cracked spectacle—hinting at emotional conflict and suspense.
Aasai Cast, Genre, and Crew Details
Directed by Shiv Mohaa, Aasai is billed as a romantic thriller, blending emotional depth with tension-driven storytelling. The film’s technical crew includes:
Cinematography: Babu Kumar IE
Editing: Sudharsan
Music: Revaa
The makers are expected to reveal more details about the plot and supporting cast closer to the film’s release.
What’s Next for Kathir and Divya Bharathi?
Following Aasai, Kathir and Divya Bharathi will reunite for another project titled Lingam. The series will also feature Poornima Ravi and is directed by Lakshmi Saravanakumar. Lingam is said to revolve around the sport of kabaddi, woven into a gritty gangster drama.
The project is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents from Kanyakumari, involving the murder of a notorious gangster in Nagercoil. Touted as a web series, Lingam will stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium as part of the platform’s upcoming South Indian content slate. Its release date is yet to be announced.
Aasai Set for March 2026 Theatrical Release
With its intense first look and promising cast, Aasai has generated early interest among Tamil cinema audiences. As Kathir returns to theatres and Divya Bharathi explores a romantic thriller space, the film is shaping up to be one of the notable Tamil releases of March 2026.
More updates on Aasai are expected in the coming weeks.
