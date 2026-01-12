Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Crime-Comedy Online

The Telugu entertainer Gurram Paapi Reddy, starring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah, is all set to make its digital debut. Directed by Murali Manohar Reddy, the film blends quirky humour with crime and mystery, making it an engaging watch for fans of light-hearted yet suspenseful storytelling. If you missed the film during its theatrical run, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, plot, cast and reception.
When and Where to Watch Gurram Paapi Reddy on OTT
Gurram Paapi Reddy will begin streaming online on ZEE5 from January 16, 2026. The film will be available in Telugu for subscribers of the platform, offering audiences a chance to enjoy the entertainer from the comfort of their homes.
Gurram Paapi Reddy Plot: A Bizarre Mission Turns Dangerous
The story kicks off with an unusual and darkly comic premise. A mysterious fraudster hires three individuals to carry out a risky task—exchanging a corpse from a grave. What initially appears to be a straightforward job soon unravels into something far more complex and dangerous.
As the trio digs deeper, they realise they have been misled, leading to unexpected conflicts, escalating tension and humorous chaos. The film balances crime elements with situational comedy, delivering a narrative designed to entertain while keeping viewers guessing.
Gurram Paapi Reddy Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast led by popular Telugu actors and well-known supporting performers.
Main Cast
Naresh Agastya as Gurram Paapi Reddy
Faria Abdullah as Soudamini
Brahmanandam as Judge Vaidyanathan
Yogi Babu as Udraju
Rajkumar Kasireddy as Military
Vamshidhar Goud as Chilipi
Jeevan Kumar as Goyyi
John Vijay as Hayagreevam
Motta Rajendran as Sangi Reddy
Additional Cast
Prabhas Sreenu
Mayank Parakh
Naga Mahesh
Rajiv Kumar Aneja
Crew Details: Direction and Writing
Gurram Paapi Reddy is directed by Murali Manohar Reddy, with the screenplay written by Poorna Pragna. The film is positioned as a low-budget Telugu entertainer that focuses more on humour, performances and an offbeat concept rather than spectacle.
Gurram Paapi Reddy IMDb Rating and Audience Response
The film has received a positive response from viewers, particularly for its comedic tone and unconventional storyline. It currently holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.6, driven largely by word-of-mouth appreciation as a family-friendly, stress-free entertainer. Critics have described it as a light, time-passing film that works well for casual viewing.
Should You Watch Gurram Paapi Reddy?
If you enjoy Telugu films that combine comedy with crime and mystery, Gurram Paapi Reddy is worth adding to your watchlist. With its quirky premise, ensemble cast and humorous treatment of an otherwise dark concept, the film promises easy entertainment without heavy emotional investment.
With its OTT premiere on ZEE5 on January 16, 2026, the film is well-positioned to find a wider audience among digital viewers looking for something fun and different.
Also Ready:
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Full Cast Fees, Budget, Plot, Run-Time, And Release Details
Kalamkaval OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mammootty’s Malayalam Crime Thriller Online