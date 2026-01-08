Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Full Cast Fees, Budget, Plot, Run-Time, And Release Details

Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026 and a historic milestone in Thalapathy Vijay’s career. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller marks Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before his full-time entry into politics. Slated for a grand Pongal release, the film has generated massive anticipation due to its theme, scale, and star power.

Here’s a complete breakdown of Jana Nayagan, including its budget, cast fees, storyline, run-time, and key production details.

Jana Nayagan Release Date And Festival Window

Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. The festive release window is expected to significantly boost footfalls, positioning the film for a record-breaking opening at the box office.

Jana Nayagan Budget: One Of Tamil Cinema’s Costliest Films

The film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of ₹300 crore, placing it among the most expensive Tamil films ever made. A substantial portion of the budget is attributed to star remuneration, large-scale action sequences, and high-end production values.

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is the banner’s first Tamil venture, adding further significance to the project.

Jana Nayagan Plot: A Political Rise Born From Injustice

At its core, Jana Nayagan tells the story of an ordinary man whose life takes a dramatic turn after he witnesses a local injustice. Reluctantly pushed into the public spotlight, he evolves into a powerful voice for the masses and eventually emerges as a leader who challenges the system.

While the film is said to be loosely inspired by the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, it reportedly introduces fresh political themes and character arcs tailored specifically for Thalapathy Vijay’s larger-than-life screen persona.

Jana Nayagan Full Cast And Character Line-Up

The film features a strong ensemble cast drawn from Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema:

Thalapathy Vijay

Pooja Hegde

Bobby Deol

Mamitha Baiju

Prakash Raj

Priyamani

Gautham Vasudev Menon

Narain

Each character reportedly plays a crucial role in shaping the film’s political and emotional narrative.

Jana Nayagan Cast Fees: Who Charged What

Here’s a look at the reported remuneration of the cast and key crew members:

Thalapathy Vijay Fee

Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the film, reportedly charging ₹220 crore, making Jana Nayagan one of the costliest star-driven films in Indian cinema.

Pooja Hegde Fee

Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead, has reportedly been paid between ₹3–6 crore, depending on reports.

Bobby Deol Fee

Cast as the antagonist, Bobby Deol has reportedly charged ₹3–10 crore, continuing his successful run in villain roles.

Prakash Raj Fee

The veteran actor, playing a pivotal role, has earned approximately ₹5 crore for the film.

Priyamani Fee

Priyamani, appearing in a key role, has reportedly charged ₹3 crore.

Mamitha Baiju Fee

Mamitha Baiju, one of the youngest cast members, is said to have earned between ₹60 lakh and ₹2 crore, according to different media sources.

Director And Music Composer Fees

Director H Vinoth Remuneration

Director H Vinoth has reportedly been paid around ₹25 crore for helming the project.

Anirudh Ravichander Music Fee

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly charged ₹13 crore, making him one of the highest-paid composers in the industry.

Jana Nayagan Run-Time And Genre Details

Jana Nayagan is expected to have a run-time of approximately 2.5 to 3 hours. The film blends:

Political drama

High-octane action

Emotional storytelling

Mass appeal moments

The narrative is designed to balance Vijay’s star image with socially driven themes and intense confrontations.

Why Jana Nayagan Is A Landmark Film

Jana Nayagan is not just another big-budget entertainer—it represents the end of an era for Thalapathy Vijay’s acting career. With its political undertones, massive scale, and Pongal release, the film is positioned as both a cinematic event and a symbolic farewell to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

With a colossal budget, record-breaking remuneration, a politically charged storyline, and Thalapathy Vijay’s final performance, Jana Nayagan is poised to be one of the most talked-about Indian films of 2026. All eyes are now on its January 9 theatrical release, as fans prepare to witness a defining chapter in Vijay’s legacy.

