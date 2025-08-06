Abhilash aka Abhisree: The Inspiring Journey of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestant

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 began with a bang on August 3, 2025, hosted by superstar Mohanlal. Among the fresh faces in the revamped single-bedroom house is Abhilash, popularly known as Abhisree—a name that blends his identity with that of his beloved wife, Sreekutty. A dancer, social media influencer, actor, and cricketer, Abhilash brings a compelling life story of struggle, love, and resilience into the Bigg Boss house.

Personal Details about Abhilash

Attribute Details Full Name Abhilash Screen Name Abhisree (from Abhilash + Sreekutty) Birthplace Pathanamthitta, Kerala Profession Dancer, Actor, Influencer, Cricketer Physical Condition Born with club foot Education Diploma in Polytechnic Marital Status Married to Sreekutty Social Media Active on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok Known For Dance videos, acting, resilience

Early Life and Struggles

Abhilash was born in Pathanamthitta with a physical condition known as club foot, a deformity believed to have occurred after his mother contracted smallpox during pregnancy. Growing up with a physical limitation meant facing ridicule and societal challenges. Yet, Abhilash refused to let his condition define him.

In his formative years, he supported his family through several odd jobs—including working at a chicken stall and as a sales executive—while holding on to his passion for dancing.

Breaking Through With Dance

His breakthrough came when he appeared on popular dance reality shows. First, he auditioned for Step Up, but it was his performance on D2 – D4 Dance that won hearts. Despite not making it to the finals, his electrifying audition stood out. Judges Neerav Bavlecha, Priya Mani, and Prasanna lauded his energy and determination. The audition became a turning point in his public journey.

The Love Story: Abhi & Sreekutty

One of the most inspiring parts of Abhilash’s life is his relationship with Sreekutty, now his wife and creative partner. The couple faced opposition due to financial struggles and his physical condition, but their bond remained unshaken. Married for over seven years, Sreekutty never viewed Abhilash’s disability as a flaw. She supported his dreams wholeheartedly.

Together, they began posting dance videos online—first on TikTok, then on Instagram and YouTube. Abhilash taught Sree to dance, and their chemistry quickly made them a viral couple known as Abhisree. Their relatable, emotional, and romantic content resonated with audiences across Kerala.

Rise in the Entertainment Industry

Their popularity opened doors to acting opportunities. Abhilash went on to act in Malayalam television serials like Mizhirandilum and Kathodu Kathoram. He also landed a role in the Biju Menon-starrer film Thundu. Meanwhile, Sreekutty also made her presence felt in serials like Ammakkilikkoodu and Syamambaram.

A Cricketer Too

Beyond performing arts, Abhilash has proven his talent in sports as well. A fast bowler, he represented the Kerala state in the Indo-Nepal cricket tournament in 2009, showcasing his versatility and commitment to chasing every dream—on stage, screen, and field.

Entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Abhilash’s entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 marks a major milestone in his career. Known for his positive energy and emotional depth, he adds a new dimension to the show. His presence reflects the growing influence of digital creators in mainstream media and brings a story of courage, love, and persistence into the spotlight.

With a single-bedroom setup, this season is set to test social dynamics like never before. Abhilash’s experience navigating both public acclaim and personal adversity may help him stand tall in the game’s unpredictable environment.

Abhilash, or Abhisree, is more than a social media celebrity. He is a symbol of perseverance, proof that physical limitations cannot hold back talent and spirit. As he steps into the Bigg Boss house, he carries with him not just the hopes of fans but the inspiring journey of a man who defied odds to chase his passion and live life unapologetically. Whether he wins the title or not, his story is already a victory in itself.

FAQ

1. Who is Abhilash, also known as Abhisree?

Abhilash, popularly known as Abhisree, is a dancer, actor, social media influencer, and now a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. The name "Abhisree" is a blend of his name and his wife Sreekutty’s.

2. Why is Abhilash famous?

He gained recognition through his performances on reality dance shows like D4 Dance, and later became a viral sensation for his dance videos with his wife on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

3. What challenges has Abhilash faced in life?

Abhilash was born with a club foot, which limited the function of one of his legs. He faced physical limitations and social discrimination from a young age but continued to pursue his passion for dance and acting.

4. How did Abhilash and Sreekutty become famous online?

The couple began posting dance videos online under the name "Abhisree," which quickly gained popularity due to their chemistry, talent, and emotionally resonant content.

5. Has Abhilash acted in TV or films?

Yes, Abhilash has acted in Malayalam serials such as Mizhirandilum and Kathodu Kathoram, and also played a role in the Malayalam film Thundu starring Biju Menon.

