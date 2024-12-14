Actor Allu Arjun Walks Out of Jail After Interim Bail in Premiere Tragedy

Actor Allu Arjun walked out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after securing interim bail from the Telangana High Court. The actor had been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident, which occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her eight-year-old son. The stampede-like situation arose when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor at the film's premiere. Following the tragedy, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station.

Arjun was arrested from his residence on Friday morning in a dramatic turn of events. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. Although the High Court granted interim bail on Friday, Arjun had to spend the night in jail as the authorities did not receive the court order in time.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Arjun's counsel, Ashok Reddy, criticized the delay in his release. "The High Court order was very specific. The moment the authorities received it, they were required to release him. Despite this, he was detained overnight, which amounts to illegal detention. We will take legal action," Reddy stated. He also revealed that the actor was held as a "special category prisoner" during his time in jail.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after his release, Arjun expressed gratitude and sorrow, saying:

"I thank everyone for their love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

Police have increased security outside Allu Arjun's residence, anticipating a surge of fans following his release. The incident has sparked widespread attention, drawing scrutiny over crowd management at public events involving high-profile celebrities.