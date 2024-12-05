Stampede at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere in Hyderabad: Woman Killed, Son Injured

Tragedy struck the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabadon Wednesday evening when a 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her nine-year-old son sustained severe injuries in a stampede.

The incident occurred as thousands of fans surged to catch a glimpse of the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, who attended the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad.

According to reports, the chaos began when the theatre's main gate collapsed under the pressure of the massive crowd. Despite efforts to control the situation, the stampede resulted in fatalities and injuries. The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains under treatment.

To manage the unruly crowd, the police used lathi charges and called for additional reinforcements. They revealed that thousands of fans had gathered not only to watch the premiere but also to see the film's production team. Despite heightened security measures, the situation spiraled out of control.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and is set to release across 10,000 screens in multiple languages. While plans for a 3D version were shelved due to post-production delays, the film will be screened in 2D and 4DX formats.

The star-studded cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their roles from the first installment. The film has generated enormous hype, leading to ticket price hikes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which sparked legal petitions. However, the Telangana High Court cleared the way for the film's release, rejecting objections.