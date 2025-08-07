Who Are Adhila and Noora? Meet the Lesbian Couple Making History on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

In a landmark moment for Indian reality television, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 welcomes a history-making couple—Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora. More than just housemates, they are survivors, warriors, and LGBTQ+ icons who fought the legal system, societal judgment, and familial opposition to live their truth. Their entry into the Mohanlal-hosted reality show as a couple contestant signals a new wave of visibility and acceptance for same-sex relationships in mainstream media.

Personal Details Table

Attribute Adhila Nasarin Fathima Noora Full Name Adhila Nasarin Fathima Noora Nationality Indian Indian Profession Digital Creator, LGBTQ+ Advocate Digital Creator, LGBTQ+ Advocate Known For LGBTQ+ Rights Legal Case, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 LGBTQ+ Rights Legal Case, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Current Residence Kerala, India Kerala, India Marital Status In a same-sex relationship In a same-sex relationship Relationship Status Partnered with Fathima Noora Partnered with Adhila Nasarin Notable Event Filed habeas corpus in Kerala HC Subject of the petition Social Media Presence Yes (active on Instagram, YouTube) Yes (active on Instagram, YouTube) Bigg Boss Entry August 2025 – Contestant in Season 7 August 2025 – Contestant in Season 7

A Love Story That Defied Borders

Adhila and Noora’s story began during their high school days in Saudi Arabia, where they met in the 12th grade. Their bond, initially rooted in deep friendship, slowly transformed into a romantic relationship—one they kept private for years.

From Family Support to Unexpected Betrayal

Initially, both families shared a close bond and even supported the idea of the girls attending the same college in Kozhikode, Kerala. But the revelation of their romantic involvement led to immediate opposition. Citing religious and societal norms, their families—once supportive—became their strongest opponents, branding their love as “unnatural.”

Separation and Emotional Struggles

Facing growing hostility, the couple fled to Kozhikode in search of safety. Their relief was short-lived. Adhila was allegedly assaulted and forcefully taken home by her family. Meanwhile, Noora’s parents accused Adhila of kidnapping, filing a police complaint that further deepened the crisis. This traumatic separation pushed both into emotional distress, with their lives thrust into chaos.

A Courageous Legal Battle

Unwilling to give up, Adhila filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court, arguing that Noora was being held against her will and subjected to conversion therapy. In a bold move, Adhila went live on social media to raise awareness and gather support. Their case quickly became a talking point across Kerala and beyond.

A Progressive Verdict for LGBTQ+ Rights

The Kerala High Court responded sensitively to the case, conducting private hearings with both women. Recognising their mutual consent and emotional commitment, the court ruled in their favour, affirming their constitutional right to live together. The verdict was hailed as a progressive milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in India.

Viral Wedding-Themed Photoshoot

After the verdict, Adhila and Noora began living openly as a couple. Their celebration of love was beautifully captured in a same-sex wedding-themed photoshoot, which went viral on social media. The images—marked by love, liberation, and joy—were embraced by a vast online community.

Digital Creators in the Face of Hate

Despite cyberbullying and hate messages, the couple remained undeterred. They built a strong digital presence through vlogs, cooking videos, and lifestyle content, sharing their journey with thousands of followers. Their visibility has become a beacon of hope for many in the LGBTQ+ community, offering both inspiration and representation.

From Legal Icons to Bigg Boss Stars

In 2025, Adhila and Noora made headlines again by stepping into the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house—this time not as litigants or activists, but as reality TV contestants. Their participation is not just about entertainment; it symbolizes a societal shift toward inclusion, diversity, and the recognition of love in all its forms

Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora have emerged as bold voices in India’s evolving narrative on love, gender, and freedom. Their journey—from high school sweethearts to legal warriors to Bigg Boss housemates—is a testament to the power of love and the courage it takes to claim one's truth. As they step into the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house, they carry with them not just their story but the hopes of many who long to see acceptance and equality reflected on national platforms.

FAQs

1. Who are Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora?

They are a lesbian couple from Kerala who made headlines after fighting a legal battle in the Kerala High Court for their right to live together.

2. Why are Adhila and Noora famous?

They became public figures after their legal victory in a habeas corpus case and have since become prominent LGBTQ+ voices and digital content creators.

3. What was their case in the Kerala High Court about?

Adhila filed a habeas corpus petition claiming Noora was being held against her will and subjected to conversion therapy. The court ruled in their favor, allowing them to live together.

4. Are Adhila and Noora contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7?

Yes, they entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 in August 2025 as a couple of contestants.

5. What kind of content do they create online?

They create vlogs, cooking videos, and lifestyle content that showcase their daily life and promote LGBTQ+ visibility and awareness.

