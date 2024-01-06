Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Raid 2: Box office expected to explode with Rs. 2,000+ Crore collection with a total of 8 films

Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Raid 2: In 2024, Bollywood's popular duo, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for an exciting year with a total of eight film releases. Among them, the much-anticipated Raid 2 is expected to captivate audiences as a thrilling addition to Ajay Devgn's repertoire of action-packed movies.

About the movie Raid 2

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 brings back Devgn in the role of the resilient IRS officer Amay Patnaik in a crime drama set to hit screens on November 15, 2024, just after Diwali. Following the success of its predecessor, Raid, this sequel, made on a modest budget of 48 crores, is poised to emulate its box office triumph.

The 2018 film earned a noteworthy 101 crores, delivering a substantial return on investment. With the announcement of Raid 2, both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are in a tie, committing to feature in four films each throughout the year. Their collective goal? Achieving an impressive 2000+ crores in box office collections from these eight releases.

Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar Upcoming movies in 2024

Ajay Devgn, the driving force behind this cinematic lineup, has carefully scheduled the releases of his four films: Shaitan, Singham Again, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and the much-anticipated Raid 2. From the Gujarati film Vash remake in Shaitan to the third installment of the Cop Franchise film in Singham Again, each promises a distinct cinematic experience.

However, not all productions are without challenges. Maidaan, a sports drama produced by Boney Kapoor and featuring Devgn, faced obstacles due to budget constraints and setbacks, including a Mumbai cyclone disrupting set construction. Despite these challenges, Devgn remains unwavering in his pursuit of cinematic excellence.

In the box office competition, Ajay Devgn stands alongside Akshay Kumar, who has his own set of four films, including Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Welcome to the Jungle. Kumar, already eyeing a cumulative collection of 1000 crores in 2024, sets the stage for a captivating showdown.

While the success of Singham Again seems likely given the franchise's established popularity, the buzz around the other three films is more restrained. However, with the potential chemistry between Devgn and Tabu in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, achieving the coveted 1000 crore cumulative collection may not be as challenging as it appears.

A conservative estimate of 250 crores per film positions the dynamic duo on track to reach an unprecedented 2000 crores in cumulative box office collections, making 2024 a historic year for both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The cinematic landscape eagerly anticipates this clash of titans, where each film holds blockbuster potential and the box office is set to come alive.