'Tiger 3' Global OTT Premiere on Prime Video: Watch Tiger 3 Now

'Tiger 3' Global OTT Premiere on Prime Video: The much-anticipated action thriller, 'Tiger 3,' has been creating waves of anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting its adrenaline-pumping sequel on OTT platforms. Initially rumored for a December 31 release, ‘Tiger 3' is now set for a worldwide premiere on Prime Video on January 5, 2024.

Why OTT Release Delayed?

Yash Raj Films, the production powerhouse behind the 'Tiger' franchise, has consistently followed industry norms and regulations. Despite initial speculations of a December 31 OTT release, Yash Raj Films has dutifully adhered to the 8-week window, showcasing its commitment to the traditional theatrical release model. This rule aims to prioritize the cinematic experience and allows films ample time to maximize their box office potential before transitioning to the digital space.

Prime Video Worldwide Premiere

'Tiger 3' made its digital debut on Prime Video on January 5, 2024. This global release date signifies that audiences worldwide will now be able to immerse themselves in the thrilling narrative and high-octane action sequences that 'Tiger 3' promises. The delay in the digital premiere has only heightened excitement among audiences, intensifying their anticipation to witness the third installment of this successful action series.

Prime Video has solidified its status as an OTT powerhouse, offering a diverse array of content to subscribers globally. The inclusion of 'Tiger 3' in its library further reinforces Prime Video's commitment to delivering high-quality and engaging entertainment to its worldwide audience.