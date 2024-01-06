Most Awaited Bollywood Movies on OTT platforms in 2024

Most Awaited Bollywood Movies on OTT: Tiger 3 was finally released on Amazon Prime yesterday, January 5, 2024! Get ready to catch the rest of the most anticipated Bollywood movies on OTT platforms in 2024. From feel-good comedies to thrilling dramas, these films are set to make a splash on your screens. Join us as we uncover the excitement around these upcoming releases that have fans eagerly waiting. The countdown begins. Let's explore the Most Awaited Bollywood movies on OTT platforms.

1. "8 A.M. Metro" - Raj Rachakonda's Heartfelt Journey

Raj Rachakonda's directorial masterpiece, "8 A.M. Metro," takes us on a whimsical journey with Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Released theatrically in May 2023, this light-hearted drama unravels the unique bond formed between two strangers in the hustle and bustle of the metro. Follow Iravati, a housewife from Nanded, and Preetam, a banker with a mysterious side, as they navigate life's adventures together, revealing layers of their own selves.

2. "Aankh Micholi" - A Diwali Comedy Fiesta

Umesh Shukla's comedy rollercoaster, "Aankh Micholi," hit the screens ahead of Diwali 2023. Starring Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Abhimanyu Dassani, the film explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional family. Despite facing criticism from the critics and a lukewarm response at the box office, the quirky family tale promises to bring laughter to the homes of eager OTT audiences.

3. "Farrey" - The Heist Thriller Sequel

Soumendra Padhi's gripping heist thriller, "Farrey," released in November 2023, follows the story of Niyati, a brilliant orphan entangled in a high-stakes cheating ring. With stellar performances from Alizeh Agnihotri, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla, this official sequel to Bad Genius offers a thrilling narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of suspense.

4. "The Kerala Story" - Drama, Controversy, and Global Success

Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's "The Kerala Story" created waves with its drama and controversy. Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, and Adah Sharma lead the cast in a plot centered around the contentious concept of "love jihad." Despite criticism for its alleged Islamophobic undertones, the film emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023, raking in a global gross of ₹303.97 crore.

6. "Yaariyan 2" - A Tale of Love, Friendship, and Self-Discovery

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, "Yaariyan 2" explores the adventures, aspirations, and self-discovery of three cousins in Mumbai. With a cast including Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V. Puri, Meezaan Jafri, Bhagyashri Borse, and Warina Hussain, this romantic drama is a standalone sequel to the 2014 film "Yaariyan."

7. "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" - The Unexpected Rom-Com Hit

Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" took everyone by surprise, becoming an unexpected hit despite conflicting reviews. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film, released on June 2, 2023, follows the journey of a married couple from a small town aiming to live separately.

8. "Zwigato" - Nandita Das' Tale of Unforgiving Life

Nandita Das brings us the drama film "Zwigato," unveiling the unforgiving nature of life. Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami lead the cast in this exploration of modern-day struggles in Bhubaneswar. Released on March 17, 2023, the film showcases the challenges faced by Manas, a former factory floor manager, and his wife, Pratima, as they navigate the complexities of life, love, and survival.