All Bollywood shows Streaming on OTT in December 2025: Dates, Platforms and Details

December 2025 is closing the year with a strong slate of Bollywood digital premieres across Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more. From supernatural comedies and psychological thrillers to romantic dramas and crime mysteries, platforms are rolling out some of the most anticipated Hindi titles of the year.
Whether you're in the mood for festive entertainment, high-stakes thrillers or heartfelt family dramas, here is your complete breakdown of Bollywood movies streaming this December.
Bollywood Movies Releasing on OTT in December 2025
Bollywood Movies & Series Releasing on OTT in December 2025
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Gharwaali Pedwaali
|ZEE5
|Dec 5
|Supernatural Comedy
|Single Papa
|Netflix
|Dec 12
|Comedy-Drama
|Thamma
|Prime Video
|Dec 16
|Romantic Supernatural-Horror
|Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
|Netflix
|Dec 16
|Romantic Thriller
|Mrs. Deshpande
|JioHotstar
|Dec 19
|Psychological Thriller Series
|Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
|Netflix
|Dec 19
|Crime Thriller
|Single Salma
|Netflix
|Dec 26
|Romance / Drama
New Bollywood OTT Releases in December 2025
Gharwaali Pedwaali (ZEE5)
Release Date: December 5
Genre: Supernatural Comedy
This lighthearted supernatural entertainer revolves around Prithvi Mishra, a man cursed with “double everything.” When a bizarre astrological remedy leaves him married to both a human wife and a ghost bride, his life spirals into comedic chaos. Packed with quirky characters and chaotic twists, the film blends folklore with modern humour.
Single Papa (Netflix)
Release Date: December 12
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Single Papa follows a middle-aged man who unexpectedly becomes caretaker to an abandoned child. What begins as a reluctant responsibility grows into an emotional journey of acceptance, love and personal transformation. Warm, humorous and tender, the film highlights the unconventional challenges of modern fatherhood.
Thamma (Prime Video)
Release Date: December 16
Genre: Romantic Supernatural-Horror
A romantic supernatural-horror tale set in the Maddock universe, Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The narrative follows a shy TV reporter whose life changes when he encounters Tadaka, a betaal forbidden from human contact. As love blossoms, an escaped supernatural entity threatens humanity, forcing Tadaka to defy her clan’s rules.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Netflix)
Release Date: December 16
Genre: Romantic Thriller
Mrs Deshpande (JioHotstar)
Led by Madhuri Dixit, Mrs Deshpande is a gripping psychological thriller that reveals the chilling secrets behind a seemingly gentle homemaker. When a copycat killer begins recreating her old crimes, she joins forces with her detective son to confront both the new murderer and her buried past. The series balances psychological depth with edge-of-the-seat suspense.
Set against a backdrop of power, obsession and unrestrained desire, this thriller introduces a politically influential anti-hero who becomes fixated on a free-spirited artist. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa headline the dark, emotionally charged story built around love, lust and dangerous ambition.
Release Date: December 19
Genre: Psychological Thriller Series
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Netflix)
Release Date: December 19
Genre: Crime Thriller
A continuation of the acclaimed Raat Akeli Hai universe, this gripping thriller unfolds in Kanpur, where a wealthy family’s brutal murder exposes buried secrets and interconnected betrayals. Featuring Radhika Apte, Ila Arun and Rajat Kapoor, the film delves deep into the complexities of crime, privilege and hidden sins within elite households.
Single Salma (Netflix)
Release Date: December 26
Genre: Romance / Drama
Set between London and Lucknow, Single Salma follows the journey of a young woman torn between love and societal expectations. As she navigates an arranged marriage back home and a new romantic connection abroad, Salma must confront the emotional crossroads shaping her identity and future. Featuring Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh, the film offers a grounded portrayal of modern relationships and cultural dilemmas.
Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch Bollywood Releases This Month
Thamma (Prime Video)
A visually striking supernatural romance that expands the Maddock horror universe with emotional depth.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Netflix)
A dark, compelling crime thriller that continues a beloved noir legacy.
Single Salma (Netflix)
An engaging character-driven romantic drama exploring choice, independence and identity.
Gharwaali Pedwaali (ZEE5)
A fun, entertaining supernatural comedy perfect for light weekend viewing.
December 2025 offers an exciting variety of Bollywood OTT premieres, from supernatural comedies and intense thrillers to romantic dramas with emotional nuance. Whether you're looking for escapist entertainment or stories rooted in real human conflict, streaming platforms are ending the year with a strong mix of fresh narratives and star-powered films.
