Latest OTT Releases this week (November 17–23, 2025): New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

The third week of November 2025 brings an exciting lineup of OTT premieres across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From Manoj Bajpayee’s highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3 to Netflix’s emotional biographical drama Back to Black and the Dharma Productions film Homebound, this week’s digital releases span gripping thrillers, political sagas, and intimate character-driven stories.

With so many premium titles dropping together, here’s a complete guide to every major OTT release arriving between November 17–23, 2025.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 17–23, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Back to Black Netflix Nov 17 Biographical Drama The Roses JioHotstar Nov 20 Romantic Comedy The Family Man Season 3 Amazon Prime Video Nov 21 Spy Thriller / Action The Bengal Files ZEE5, OTTplay Premium Nov 21 Political Drama Train Dreams Netflix Nov 21 Social Drama Homebound Netflix Nov 21 Drama / Crime

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man Season 3

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Spy Thriller

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the much-awaited third instalment of The Family Man, directed by Raj & DK. Set against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tension, Season 3 follows Srikant as he navigates moral dilemmas, family conflicts, and high-risk missions for TASC. With an expanded cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani, the new season promises intense espionage action, emotional depth, and a storyline rooted in national security threats.

New Streaming on ZEE5

The Bengal Files

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Political Drama

The final chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s trilogy, The Bengal Files, brings a dramatic retelling of Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Featuring Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Simrat Kaur, the film explores the Bengal Partition through the eyes of a CBI officer. With a runtime of 204 minutes, it dives deep into political violence, historical trauma and the complexities of justice.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

The Roses

Release Date: November 20

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Directed by Jay Roach, The Roses reimagines the 1989 classic The War of the Roses with a modern twist. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as Ivy and Theo, the film follows a seemingly perfect couple whose relationship is tested by unexpected events. The ensemble cast—featuring Andy Samberg, Sunita Mani, Allison Janney and Ncuti Gatwa—adds charm to this witty, emotional and sharply written rom-com.

New Streaming on Netflix

Back to Black

Release Date: November 17

Genre: Biographical Drama

Netflix’s Back to Black chronicles the rise of iconic singer Amy Winehouse, focusing on her early life in Camden and the creation of her groundbreaking album. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela as Winehouse, the film captures the genius, vulnerability and artistic legacy of the late musician.

Train Dreams

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Social Drama

Based on Denis Johnson’s acclaimed novel, Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier, a logger whose life unfolds against the backdrop of early 20th-century America. The film explores themes of love, loss, progress and the quiet resilience of working-class life.

Homebound

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Drama

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in a story about two childhood friends aspiring to careers in law enforcement. As ambition pushes them into contrasting paths, desperation tests their loyalty and friendship.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video)

A top-tier espionage thriller with Manoj Bajpayee in one of his strongest performances.

Back to Black (Netflix)

A heartfelt biographical drama that explores the brilliance and tragedy of Amy Winehouse.

Homebound (Netflix)

A powerful social drama with compelling performances and emotional intensity.

The Roses (JioHotstar)

A witty, refreshing romantic comedy backed by a stellar cast.

The week of November 17–23, 2025, delivers a diverse mix of OTT releases — from blockbuster thrillers and historical political dramas to heartfelt biographical stories and light-hearted rom-coms. Whether you're drawn to intense narratives like The Family Man 3 and Homebound, or prefer emotional storytelling in Back to Black, this week’s digital lineup promises something for every streaming enthusiast.

