OTT Releases in December 2025: New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More

December 2025 brings a dynamic lineup of OTT premieres across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and international platforms like JTBC, Disney+, and TVING. With major Bollywood titles such as Mrs Deshpande, Thamma, Gharwali Pedwali, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, alongside highly awaited Korean dramas like The Price of Confession, Made in Korea and Surely Tomorrow, viewers can expect a month packed with thrillers, comedies, romances and big-scale dramas.

With new shows and films spanning psychological thrillers, supernatural comedies, intense romances, sports dramas and emotional relationship stories, here’s your complete, platform-wise guide to all major OTT releases arriving in December 2025.

All OTT Releases in December 2025: Complete List

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Gharwali Pedwali ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Dec 5 Supernatural Comedy The Price of Confession Netflix Dec 5 Thriller, Mystery Surely Tomorrow JTBC, Prime Video Dec 6 Romance, Comedy Real Kashmir Football Club SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) Dec 9 Sports Drama Pro Bono TVING Dec 6 Comedy, Law, Life Single Papa Netflix Dec 12 Comedy-Drama Culinary Class Wars S2 Netflix Dec 16 Reality TV, Food Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Netflix Dec 16 Romantic Thriller Thamma Prime Video Dec 16 Supernatural Romance-Comedy Mrs Deshpande JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Dec 19 Psychological Thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Netflix Dec 19 Crime Thriller Love Me JTBC Dec 19 Romantic Melodrama The Great Flood Netflix Dec 19 Action, Sci-Fi, Drama Single Salma Netflix Dec 26 Romantic Comedy-Drama Cashero Netflix Dec 26 Action, Fantasy Made in Korea Disney+ Dec 24 Action, Political Thriller I Dol I ENA, Genie TV Dec 22 Mystery, Romance, Law

Streaming on ZEE5

Gharwali Pedwali – December 5

A supernatural comedy about Jeetu, a man struggling with “double trouble” his entire life — two families, two bosses, and now two wives: his human fiancée Savi and the possessive ghost bride Latika. A comedic chaos of marriage, astrology and afterlife love triangles unfolds with laugh-out-loud unpredictability.

Streaming on SonyLIV

Real Kashmir Football Club – December 9

Based on the true story of the Valley’s first professional football club, the series captures resilience, unity and ambition through the journey of two founders from different communities trying to build a team against political, social and economic odds.

Streaming on Netflix

Single Papa – December 12

A heartfelt comedy-drama about a carefree man who impulsively adopts a child while going through a divorce. The series captures the warmth, confusion and challenges of modern single parenthood.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – December 16

This intense romantic thriller follows politician Vikramaditya’s obsessive infatuation with Bollywood star Adaa Randhawa. When rejection spirals into control, manipulation and destruction, the story moves toward a dangerous finale exploring the limits of love and madness.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders – December 19

Inspector Jatil Yadav returns to investigate a high-profile murder within an influential family, unearthing secrets, lies and psychological warfare that challenge his sense of justice.

Single Salma – December 26

A modern romantic drama following Salma Rizvi, a responsible yet emotionally constrained urban planner who finds herself in a life-changing love triangle after an unexpected connection in London.

The Great Flood – December 19





A dystopian survival drama about a mother and child trapped in their apartment as a devastating global flood unfolds.

Cashero – December 26

A quirky fantasy-action series where a civil servant’s super strength is linked to the money he possesses, forcing him to join a supernatural squad when misfortune weakens him.

The Price of Confession – December 5

A psychological crime thriller about an art teacher wrongfully imprisoned for her husband’s murder — until a mysterious inmate offers a deadly pact.

Culinary Class Wars Season 2 – December 16

The hit Korean culinary competition returns with upgraded challenges and high-intensity cook-offs.

Streaming on Prime Video

Thamma – December 16

The fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe blends folklore, romance and fantasy. A timid reporter falls for Tadaka, a Betaal warrior forbidden to love humans — triggering a supernatural conflict with an immortal antagonist.

Surely Tomorrow – December 6



A romantic drama about former lovers whose lives intersect again through a scandal, forcing them to confront unresolved emotions.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Mrs Deshpande – December 19

A chilling psychological thriller where a calm homemaker hides her identity as a convicted serial killer. When a copycat emerges, the police seek her help — forcing her estranged detective son into an uneasy alliance.

Streaming on JTBC

Love Me – December 19

A moving romantic melodrama about an OB-GYN doctor confronting loneliness, buried trauma and newfound companionship.

Streaming on TVING

Pro Bono – December 6

A comedy-drama following a former prosecutor turned influencer who joins forces with an earnest lawyer to handle real social justice cases through a nonprofit group.

Streaming on ENA / Genie TV

I Dol I – December 22

A mystery-romance series about a star lawyer secretly obsessed with K-pop who defends an idol embroiled in a murder case.

Streaming on Disney+

Made in Korea – December 24





A gritty political thriller set in the 1970s, focusing on greed, ambition and moral conflict between a ruthless businessman and a determined prosecutor.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases to Watch in December 2025

• Mrs Deshpande – A gripping psychological thriller with a standout central performance

• Thamma – A unique blend of horror, romance and folklore in the Maddock Cinematic Universe

• Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – A bold, emotionally charged love-obsession drama

• Real Kashmir Football Club – A heartfelt, inspiring underdog sports story

• The Price of Confession – A tense Korean thriller ideal for mystery fans

December 2025 offers one of the year’s most diverse OTT slates — from chilling psychological thrillers and supernatural comedies to powerful romances, sports dramas and high-octane Korean thrillers. Whether you're drawn to intense crime sagas like Mrs Deshpande and Raat Akeli Hai 2, or prefer heartwarming journeys in Single Papa and Single Salma, the month’s digital lineup guarantees a rich, genre-spanning viewing experience.

