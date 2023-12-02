Animal Film Review: Dark Role, Not for the faint-hearted, Ranbir Kapoor Shines in his role

Animal Film Review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest offering, "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, endeavors to push boundaries, as promised during the trailer launch. The film unfolds with an unsettling tone, echoing Vanga's previous works, "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," but unfortunately, it veers into problematic and misogynistic territory.

From the onset, Vanga introduces a concerning joke, setting the tone for the three-hour journey that follows. The film is marked by instances of violence, notably when Ranbir's character, Rannvijay, threatens and chokes Rashmika's character. Themes of domesticity and tradition are emphasized, with a nod to the prevailing government, weaving a complex narrative that often raises eyebrows.

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rannvijay, while intense and convincing, suffers from a poorly constructed script. The film attempts to label the character appropriately as a 'criminal,' showcasing his man-child traits. The non-linear narrative structure, coupled with a thin plot, relies heavily on Kapoor's performance to keep the audience engaged.

The first half of "Animal" is engaging, thanks to Kapoor's portrayal of the toxic Rannvijay. However, the film lacks female agency, with Rashmika's character being the only one allowed a meaningful voice. Bobby Deol makes an appearance, but his character fails to leave a lasting impact due to weak writing.

Animal Key Details

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Writers: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Saurabh Gupta

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor

Duration: 203 mins

Available in: Theatres

Animal Script

The film seems to respond to past criticisms with a deliberate attempt to incriminate the legacy of "Kabir Singh." Scenes are crafted to counter specific accusations, resulting in a narrative that escalates toxic masculinity and misogyny. From unsettling pick-up lines to scenes of degradation, the script appears to bait critics, creating a controversial and offensive storyline.

"Animal" struggles to maintain coherence as a film, overshadowed by its desperate need for attention. The performances, including Rashmika Mandanna's hurried portrayal, feel like emotions thrown against the wall. Supporting cast members, including Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, are given poorly written parts that fail to contribute significantly to the overall narrative.

Animal Final Review

The film mirrors its troubled protagonist, Rannvijay, offering a messy portfolio rather than a potent performance. Ranbir Kapoor's character fluctuates between unpredictability and sociopathy, with the film lacking a cohesive storyline. "Animal" becomes a playground for Kapoor's character, attempting to find meaning in a tumultuous movie.

In conclusion, "Animal" showcases Ranbir Kapoor's stellar performance in a film marred by problematic themes and a disjointed narrative. Despite its engaging moments, the movie succumbs to a desperate need for attention, resulting in a flawed cinematic experience.