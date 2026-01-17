Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Getting Married? Rumoured February 2026 Wedding Sparks Buzz

Speculation around a possible wedding between actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has taken social media by storm. According to multiple media reports, the two stars are rumoured to be planning a private wedding in February 2026, with Valentine’s Day (February 14) being cited as the alleged date. While neither actor has confirmed the news, the rumours have reignited public curiosity about their relationship.

Where Did the Marriage Rumours Begin?

The latest wave of speculation stems from a report published by the Free Press Journal, which claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are ready to take the next step in their relationship. The report suggested that the actors have been dating for several months and are now preparing for a quiet wedding ceremony attended only by close family and friends.

Soon after, the alleged wedding date began circulating widely across entertainment portals and social media platforms, further fuelling interest in the rumoured couple.

Have Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Confirmed Their Relationship?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either Dhanush or Mrunal Thakur regarding their relationship or wedding plans.

Earlier, Mrunal had addressed dating rumours and clarified that Dhanush was “just a good friend.” She also explained that his presence at the screening of her film Son of Sardaar 2 was at the invitation of her co-star Ajay Devgn, not an indication of a romantic relationship.

Despite this clarification, fresh reports have once again brought the speculation into the spotlight.

What Sources Are Saying About Their Alleged Relationship

A source close to the actors reportedly told News18 that while Dhanush and Mrunal are dating, they prefer to keep things low-key. According to the source, the relationship is still new, and the duo has no immediate plans to make it official in public. However, they are reportedly comfortable being seen together and are said to share similar values and outlooks on life.

Alleged Wedding Date and Ceremony Details

Multiple media outlets claim that the rumoured wedding is scheduled for February 14, 2026, aligning with Valentine’s Day. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, with limited attendance and minimal publicity. No details about the venue or wedding rituals have been confirmed.

How the Dating Rumours First Surfaced

The dating buzz around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur first emerged in August 2025, when Dhanush attended a special screening of Mrunal’s film Son of Sardaar 2. Videos and photos from the event showed warm interactions between the two, prompting netizens to speculate about a possible romance.

Although the rumours had briefly died down after Mrunal’s clarification, the alleged wedding date leak has brought them back into public discussion.

What’s the Current Status?

At present, all information surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s wedding remains unverified. Fans are eagerly waiting for either actor to confirm or deny the reports. Until an official statement is released, the Valentine’s Day wedding remains a rumour.

Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge about this much-talked-about celebrity speculation.

