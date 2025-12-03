Aashi Tripathi: Pankaj Tripathi’s Daughter Makes Impressive Stage Acting Debut With ‘Lailaaj’

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his nuanced performances and celebrated career, now has another budding performer in the family. His daughter, Aashi Tripathi, officially stepped into the world of acting with her stage debut in the play ‘Lailaaj’, staged in Mumbai last month. The production marks a significant milestone for the young artist, who is gradually carving out her own space in the entertainment industry.

Aashi Tripathi’s Debut in ‘Lailaaj’: A Milestone for the Tripathi Family

‘Lailaaj’ is the inaugural theatrical production fromRoopkatha Rangmanch, a banner jointly helmed by Pankaj Tripathi and his wife, Mridula Tripathi. The play premiered in Mumbai in November and earned positive reviews from audiences for its performances and fresh narrative approach.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi shared his perspective on watching Aashi perform on stage. He revealed that he deliberately viewed her act “as an actor, not as a father,” approaching the performance with professional objectivity. What impressed him the most was Aashi’s quick grasp of theatrical technique, a learning curve he described as “remarkably fast.”

He added,

“When our teachers used to explain these things, it would take us one or two years to adopt them. She achieved that miracle in just three shows. This new generation is very sharp and advanced. But their challenges are equally sharp and advanced.”

Who Is Aashi Tripathi? Early Life and Emerging Career

Aashi Tripathi is the only daughter of Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula Tripathi. While her father famously built his career through films and digital platforms, Aashi is choosing to explore varied avenues within the creative field.

She is currently pursuing higher studies in Mumbai and has maintained a relatively low public profile until her recent artistic ventures. Before stepping onto the stage, Aashi featured in the music video ‘Rang Daaro’, composed by Abhinav R Kaushik and sung by Mainik Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan. The project showcased her on-camera presence and hinted at her interest in performance early on.

Reports suggest she is preparing for her film debut, with speculation that she may share screen space with her father in an upcoming project—a potential turning point in her acting career.

Aashi Tripathi’s Growth as a Performer

Aashi’s rapid improvement across the three shows of ‘Lailaaj’ impressed both audiences and her father. Her ability to absorb feedback and evolve as a performer indicates a strong foundation for a future in acting.

Pankaj Tripathi noted that although Aashi has not yet decided whether she will become a full-time actor, he intends to give her complete freedom to choose her path.

“I will let her find her way,” he said. “Tell children to do what they want, and even if they fail, it’s no big deal.”

Roopkatha Rangmanch: A New Chapter for the Tripathi Family

‘Lailaaj’ also marks the beginning of Pankaj and Mridula’s efforts to promote theatre through their banner, Roopkatha Rangmanch. Their focus appears to be on nurturing new talent and preserving the essence of stage performance—a foundation that supported Pankaj Tripathi’s own artistic journey.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Current and Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. He is currently filming two projects:

Mirzapur film

Parivarak Manuranjan, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari

Both films are expected to release in 2026.

With her debut in ‘Lailaaj’, Aashi Tripathi is emerging as a promising new talent in Indian theatre and entertainment. Backed by her dedication, quick learning, and artistic lineage, she is well-positioned to pursue diverse opportunities across stage and screen. As she explores her creative journey, audiences will be keenly watching the rise of another Tripathi in Indian performing arts.

