Who Is Kirti Kulhari? Four More Shots Please Actor Confirms Relationship With Rajeev Siddhartha

Actor Kirti Kulhari, known for her powerful performances in films and OTT series, has begun 2026 on a personal and celebratory note. The Four More Shots Please star has officially confirmed her relationship with co-actor Rajeev Siddhartha, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding their off-screen bond.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on New Year, sharing candid moments that quickly caught the attention of fans and industry peers alike.

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Dating rumours around Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha first surfaced in late 2025 when the actor shared a few pictures featuring the two together. At the time, neither addressed the speculation publicly. However, their New Year post finally confirmed what fans had long suspected.

Kirti shared a reel featuring several intimate moments with Rajeev, including selfies, travel snapshots, and quiet, affectionate moments together. The post marked their first public acknowledgement of the relationship and was warmly received by fans.

Adding to the buzz was their on-screen association in Four More Shots Please. Kirti plays Anjana Menon in the Amazon Prime Video series, while Rajeev portrays Mihir Shah. Interestingly, Mihir’s romantic arc in the show is with Siddhi, played by Maanvi Gagroo, who also joined fans in congratulating the couple, keeping the mood light and celebratory.

Who Is Kirti Kulhari? Actor’s Age, Background and Career Journey

Born on May 30, 1985, Kirti Kulhari has built a steady and respected career through consistency, strong script choices, and performances rooted in realism. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she has avoided excessive publicity, letting her work define her place in the industry.

Kirti made her acting debut with Khichdi: The Movie, a light-hearted comedy, but soon transitioned into more intense and socially relevant roles. Her breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed film Pink, where her understated yet emotionally powerful performance earned widespread appreciation.

Notable Films and Performances That Defined Kirti Kulhari’s Career

Over the years, Kirti Kulhari has featured in a diverse range of films that strengthened her reputation as a serious, character-driven actor. Some of her most notable projects include:

Shaitan

Indu Sarkar

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Mission Mangal

Each role reinforced her preference for substance over glamour, earning her credibility among audiences and critics alike.

Kirti Kulhari’s Rise on OTT Platforms

In recent years, Kirti has become a prominent presence on streaming platforms. Her role as Anjana Menon in Four More Shots Please showcased a softer, emotionally conflicted side of her acting range, helping her connect with a wider audience.

She further impressed viewers with her performances in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and the medical thriller Human, proving her versatility across genres and formats.

Kirti Kulhari’s Personal Life and Separation From Saahil Sehgal

In April 2021, Kirti Kulhari publicly announced her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal after five years of marriage. In a candid statement, she described the decision as emotionally challenging but emphasised that it was made with clarity and mutual understanding.

Since then, the actor has largely kept her personal life private, focusing on her career and personal growth. This makes her recent decision to go public with her relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha especially meaningful for fans who have followed her journey closely.

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha: A New Chapter in 2026

As Kirti Kulhari steps into 2026, both her personal and professional lives appear to be in a positive phase. With a strong body of work behind her and a new relationship she feels comfortable sharing publicly, the actor continues to move forward on her own terms.

Fans now eagerly await not just her upcoming projects, but also occasional glimpses into this new chapter of her life.

