Are You Sure Season 2: OTT Release Date, Episode Schedule, Streaming Details

“Are You Sure?! Season 2 brings BTS members Jimin and Jungkook back to screens with a fresh travel adventure across Switzerland and Vietnam. The new season premieres on December 3, 2025.

PratidinTime News Desk
Are You Sure?! Season 2 brings BTS members Jimin and Jungkook back to screens with a heartwarming, adventure-filled travel journey. Following the success of Season 1, the duo returns with a fresh global trip spanning Switzerland and Vietnam, offering fans a rare look into their off-stage friendship and unfiltered travel chemistry. Here is the complete guide on the OTT release date, timings, where to watch, episode rollout, locations, and what the new season has in store.

Are You Sure Season 2 OTT Release Date and Time

Premiere Date: December 3, 2025
Release Time: 5:00 PM KST / 1:30 PM IST

The globally anticipated second season begins streaming simultaneously across multiple regions. International fans can watch it on Disney+, while Indian viewers can access it exclusively on JioHotstar.

Where to Watch Are You Sure Season 2 Online

Just like Season 1, the new season will debut first on Disney+ with synchronised release timings, ensuring BTS fans across countries enjoy the episodes together.

Are You Sure Season 2 Episode Guide (Weekly Release Schedule)

Season 2 consists of 8 episodes, releasing in pairs every Wednesday:

  • Episodes 1 & 2: December 3, 2025

  • Episodes 3 & 4: December 10, 2025

  • Episodes 5 & 6: December 17, 2025

  • Episodes 7 & 8: December 24, 2025

This mid-week drop promises consistent excitement throughout December.

Global Release Timings for Are You Sure Season 2

  • South Korea: 5:00 PM KST

  • India: 1:30 PM IST

  • United States (EST): 3:00 AM

  • United States (PST): 12:00 AM

  • United Kingdom: 8:00 AM GMT

  • Japan: 5:00 PM JST

  • Australia: 7:00 PM AEST

Plot Overview: What Season 2 Is About

Are You Sure?! Season 2 continues what made the first season beloved—raw, unscripted travel moments featuring Jimin and Jungkook. Known for their natural warmth, playful rivalry, and deep friendship, this season highlights:

  • candid conversations

  • unexpected mishaps

  • light-hearted pranks

  • emotional reflections after returning from military service

The show is intentionally minimalistic—no luxury crews, no scripted drama—just two friends navigating global locations with a small guidebook and spontaneous decisions.

Filming Locations: Switzerland and Vietnam

Season 2 takes the BTS duo on a 12-day adventure across contrasting destinations:

Switzerland

The first half features the serene landscapes of the Alps, where Jimin and Jungkook explore:

  • the Matterhorn

  • Poschiavo

  • Lake Brienz (including Hot Tug adventures)

  • Paddle boating, kickbike riding, and more

The stunning winter scenery forms the backdrop for their signature chaos and camaraderie.

Vietnam

The latter part shifts to the tropical beauty of:

  • Da Nang

  • Hội An

Their activities here include:

  • ocean swimming

  • parasailing

  • a hopping tour

  • exploring local culture and food

The switch from alpine cold to vibrant coastal warmth adds freshness to the series.

Returning Cast and Potential Cameos

The season stars BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook, marking their first variety appearance after completing military service.

Season 1 featured a memorable cameo by V, and with RM, Jin, and J-Hope already discharged and Suga nearing completion during filming, fans are hoping for surprise appearances or at least a nostalgic video call.

Industry chatter suggests RM may have filmed segments in Switzerland, raising anticipation for a possible special cameo.

Why Fans Are Excited for Are You Sure Season 2

  • First project after military service for Jimin and Jungkook

  • A continuation of the hilarious rivalry seen in Season 1

  • The famous Season 1 boating incident finds a twist this season, with Jungkook flipping the tables on Jimin

  • No filters, no scripts—just genuine friendship

  • Beautiful global destinations with immersive travel experiences

Season 2 promises the warmth, humour, and authenticity that made Season 1 a fan-favourite, while offering a deeper look at the duo’s bond after years apart during enlistment.

Recap: What Happened in Season 1?

Season 1 followed Jimin and Jungkook through:

  • a summer trip to the United States

  • a scenic Jeju Island getaway with V

  • a winter escape to Sapporo, Japan

From chaotic adventures to heartfelt conversations, the season became comfort content for ARMY during BTS’s enlistment period.

Are You Sure?! Season 2 is set to be one of December 2025’s biggest OTT highlights. With breathtaking scenery, travel chaos, sincere moments, and the unmistakable chemistry between Jimin and Jungkook, it is a must-watch for BTS fans and travel lovers alike.

Mark your calendars for December 3, 2025, and get ready to stream the first two episodes on Disney+ or JioHotstar, depending on your region.

Are You Sure