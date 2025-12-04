Are You Sure Season 2: OTT Release Date, Episode Schedule, Streaming Details

Are You Sure?! Season 2 brings BTS members Jimin and Jungkook back to screens with a heartwarming, adventure-filled travel journey. Following the success of Season 1, the duo returns with a fresh global trip spanning Switzerland and Vietnam, offering fans a rare look into their off-stage friendship and unfiltered travel chemistry. Here is the complete guide on the OTT release date, timings, where to watch, episode rollout, locations, and what the new season has in store.
Are You Sure Season 2 OTT Release Date and Time
Premiere Date: December 3, 2025
Release Time: 5:00 PM KST / 1:30 PM IST
The globally anticipated second season begins streaming simultaneously across multiple regions. International fans can watch it on Disney+, while Indian viewers can access it exclusively on JioHotstar.
Where to Watch Are You Sure Season 2 Online
Worldwide:Disney+
India:JioHotstar
Just like Season 1, the new season will debut first on Disney+ with synchronised release timings, ensuring BTS fans across countries enjoy the episodes together.
Are You Sure Season 2 Episode Guide (Weekly Release Schedule)
Season 2 consists of 8 episodes, releasing in pairs every Wednesday:
Episodes 1 & 2: December 3, 2025
Episodes 3 & 4: December 10, 2025
Episodes 5 & 6: December 17, 2025
Episodes 7 & 8: December 24, 2025
This mid-week drop promises consistent excitement throughout December.
Global Release Timings for Are You Sure Season 2
South Korea: 5:00 PM KST
India: 1:30 PM IST
United States (EST): 3:00 AM
United States (PST): 12:00 AM
United Kingdom: 8:00 AM GMT
Japan: 5:00 PM JST
Australia: 7:00 PM AEST
Plot Overview: What Season 2 Is About
Are You Sure?! Season 2 continues what made the first season beloved—raw, unscripted travel moments featuring Jimin and Jungkook. Known for their natural warmth, playful rivalry, and deep friendship, this season highlights:
candid conversations
unexpected mishaps
light-hearted pranks
emotional reflections after returning from military service
The show is intentionally minimalistic—no luxury crews, no scripted drama—just two friends navigating global locations with a small guidebook and spontaneous decisions.
Filming Locations: Switzerland and Vietnam
Season 2 takes the BTS duo on a 12-day adventure across contrasting destinations:
Switzerland
The first half features the serene landscapes of the Alps, where Jimin and Jungkook explore:
the Matterhorn
Poschiavo
Lake Brienz (including Hot Tug adventures)
Paddle boating, kickbike riding, and more
The stunning winter scenery forms the backdrop for their signature chaos and camaraderie.
Vietnam
The latter part shifts to the tropical beauty of:
Da Nang
Hội An
Their activities here include:
ocean swimming
parasailing
a hopping tour
exploring local culture and food
The switch from alpine cold to vibrant coastal warmth adds freshness to the series.
Returning Cast and Potential Cameos
The season stars BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook, marking their first variety appearance after completing military service.
Season 1 featured a memorable cameo by V, and with RM, Jin, and J-Hope already discharged and Suga nearing completion during filming, fans are hoping for surprise appearances or at least a nostalgic video call.
Industry chatter suggests RM may have filmed segments in Switzerland, raising anticipation for a possible special cameo.
Why Fans Are Excited for Are You Sure Season 2
First project after military service for Jimin and Jungkook
A continuation of the hilarious rivalry seen in Season 1
The famous Season 1 boating incident finds a twist this season, with Jungkook flipping the tables on Jimin
No filters, no scripts—just genuine friendship
Beautiful global destinations with immersive travel experiences
Season 2 promises the warmth, humour, and authenticity that made Season 1 a fan-favourite, while offering a deeper look at the duo’s bond after years apart during enlistment.
Recap: What Happened in Season 1?
Season 1 followed Jimin and Jungkook through:
a summer trip to the United States
a scenic Jeju Island getaway with V
a winter escape to Sapporo, Japan
From chaotic adventures to heartfelt conversations, the season became comfort content for ARMY during BTS’s enlistment period.
Are You Sure?! Season 2 is set to be one of December 2025’s biggest OTT highlights. With breathtaking scenery, travel chaos, sincere moments, and the unmistakable chemistry between Jimin and Jungkook, it is a must-watch for BTS fans and travel lovers alike.
Mark your calendars for December 3, 2025, and get ready to stream the first two episodes on Disney+ or JioHotstar, depending on your region.
