Dear X Episodes 11–12 Finale: OTT Release Date, Time, Platforms, Recap, and What to Expect From Baek Ah-jin’s Final Showdown

The psychological thriller Dear X, starring Kim Yoo-jung, is nearing its explosive end as episodes 11 and 12 gear up for release. After weeks of escalating tension, hidden agendas, and shocking revelations, the finale is expected to deliver the most dramatic confrontations of the series. Here is a complete guide to the release date, streaming platforms, and what fans can expect from the concluding chapters.
Dear X Episodes 11 and 12 OTT Release Date and Time
The final two episodes of Dear X—Episode 11 and Episode 12—are set to release on December 4, 2025 (Thursday).
Release Time
South Korea: 6:00 pm KST on TVING
India: Approximately 3:00 pm IST
Global Release: Available shortly after on the respective international OTT platforms
Both episodes will drop together, marking the official finale of the series.
Teaser of #DearX, releasing on November 6. pic.twitter.com/CloUZwaPkR— kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) September 23, 2025
Where to Watch Dear X Episodes 11 and 12
Dear X will be available across multiple global platforms, depending on region:
South Korea
India and Many International Regions
United States and Other Territories
Japan and Select Asia Pacific Regions
Many regions offer multi-platform access, so viewers should check local OTT listings for the most accurate availability.
What to Expect From Dear X Episodes 11 and 12
The finale promises intense psychological drama, escalating conflicts, and long-awaited revelations. The story now revolves around the unraveling life of Baek Ah-jin (Kim Yoo-jung), whose hidden past and manipulative tendencies collide with dangerous forces closing in on her.
1. Baek Ah-jin’s Downfall and Desperation
Episode 10 ended with a series of explosive events:
Ah-jin’s secret marriage became public
Moon Do-hyeok’s obsessive behavior surfaced
A violent confrontation with Jung-hee heightened the stakes
In the finale, Ah-jin is expected to take decisive action as she attempts to free herself from Do-hyeok’s suffocating hold and the consequences of her own manipulations.
2. Moon Do-hyeok’s Hidden Agenda Intensifies
Do-hyeok has been tightening his psychological control over Ah-jin.
Preview snippets hint at:
Hidden surveillance inside his home
A mysterious third-floor locked level
Increasing paranoia and possessiveness
His obsession is likely to push the conflict toward a dramatic breaking point.
3. Jun-seo and Jae-oh’s Attempt to Save Ah-jin
Yoon Joon-seo and Kim Jae-oh, both deeply tied to Ah-jin, may join forces in a desperate attempt to rescue her from Do-hyeok and from her own destructive choices. Whether their intervention succeeds remains one of the finale’s biggest questions.
Dear X Quick Recap: Episodes 1–10
Dear X premiered on November 6, 2025, with an intense psychological thriller narrative revolving around Baek Ah-jin, a celebrated actress hiding trauma, a secret past, and dangerous tendencies.
Recent episodes revealed:
Ah-jin’s contract termination after being linked to Heo In-gang’s suicide
Her shift to Dio Entertainment
Do-hyeok deleting incriminating files to protect her
Her impulsive acceptance of Do-hyeok’s marriage proposal, unaware of his darker motives
Episodes 9 and 10 left viewers shocked as betrayal, obsession, violence, and secrets converged to create a perfect storm for the finale.
Dear X Episode Release Schedule
The series follows a compact 12-episode format:
Episodes 1–4: November 6, 2025
Episodes 5–6: November 13, 2025
Episodes 7–8: November 20, 2025
Episodes 9–10: November 27, 2025
Episodes 11–12 (Finale): December 4, 2025
This fast-paced schedule has kept the tension consistent and the narrative tightly focused.
As Dear X approaches its highly awaited conclusion, viewers can expect a gripping and emotionally intense finale that brings together psychological manipulation, dangerous obsession, and hard-hitting truth. With Baek Ah-jin’s life collapsing and Moon Do-hyeok’s plans reaching their peak, the final episodes promise to tie together every loose thread of this tightly written thriller.
