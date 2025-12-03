Subscribe

Dear X Episodes 11–12 Finale: OTT Release Date, Time, Platforms, Recap, and What to Expect From Baek Ah-jin’s Final Showdown

The psychological thriller Dear X concludes on December 4, 2025, with episodes 11 and 12 releasing together on TVING in South Korea and platforms like Rakuten Viki, HBO Max, and Disney+ internationally.

The psychological thriller Dear X, starring Kim Yoo-jung, is nearing its explosive end as episodes 11 and 12 gear up for release. After weeks of escalating tension, hidden agendas, and shocking revelations, the finale is expected to deliver the most dramatic confrontations of the series. Here is a complete guide to the release date, streaming platforms, and what fans can expect from the concluding chapters.

Dear X Episodes 11 and 12 OTT Release Date and Time

The final two episodes of Dear X—Episode 11 and Episode 12—are set to release on December 4, 2025 (Thursday).

Release Time

  • South Korea: 6:00 pm KST on TVING

  • India: Approximately 3:00 pm IST

  • Global Release: Available shortly after on the respective international OTT platforms

Both episodes will drop together, marking the official finale of the series.

Where to Watch Dear X Episodes 11 and 12

Dear X will be available across multiple global platforms, depending on region:

South Korea

India and Many International Regions

United States and Other Territories

Japan and Select Asia Pacific Regions

Many regions offer multi-platform access, so viewers should check local OTT listings for the most accurate availability.

What to Expect From Dear X Episodes 11 and 12

The finale promises intense psychological drama, escalating conflicts, and long-awaited revelations. The story now revolves around the unraveling life of Baek Ah-jin (Kim Yoo-jung), whose hidden past and manipulative tendencies collide with dangerous forces closing in on her.

1. Baek Ah-jin’s Downfall and Desperation

Episode 10 ended with a series of explosive events:

  • Ah-jin’s secret marriage became public

  • Moon Do-hyeok’s obsessive behavior surfaced

  • A violent confrontation with Jung-hee heightened the stakes

In the finale, Ah-jin is expected to take decisive action as she attempts to free herself from Do-hyeok’s suffocating hold and the consequences of her own manipulations.

2. Moon Do-hyeok’s Hidden Agenda Intensifies

Do-hyeok has been tightening his psychological control over Ah-jin.
Preview snippets hint at:

  • Hidden surveillance inside his home

  • A mysterious third-floor locked level

  • Increasing paranoia and possessiveness

His obsession is likely to push the conflict toward a dramatic breaking point.

3. Jun-seo and Jae-oh’s Attempt to Save Ah-jin

Yoon Joon-seo and Kim Jae-oh, both deeply tied to Ah-jin, may join forces in a desperate attempt to rescue her from Do-hyeok and from her own destructive choices. Whether their intervention succeeds remains one of the finale’s biggest questions.

Dear X Quick Recap: Episodes 1–10

Dear X premiered on November 6, 2025, with an intense psychological thriller narrative revolving around Baek Ah-jin, a celebrated actress hiding trauma, a secret past, and dangerous tendencies.

Recent episodes revealed:

  • Ah-jin’s contract termination after being linked to Heo In-gang’s suicide

  • Her shift to Dio Entertainment

  • Do-hyeok deleting incriminating files to protect her

  • Her impulsive acceptance of Do-hyeok’s marriage proposal, unaware of his darker motives

Episodes 9 and 10 left viewers shocked as betrayal, obsession, violence, and secrets converged to create a perfect storm for the finale.

Dear X Episode Release Schedule

The series follows a compact 12-episode format:

  • Episodes 1–4: November 6, 2025

  • Episodes 5–6: November 13, 2025

  • Episodes 7–8: November 20, 2025

  • Episodes 9–10: November 27, 2025

  • Episodes 11–12 (Finale): December 4, 2025

This fast-paced schedule has kept the tension consistent and the narrative tightly focused.

As Dear X approaches its highly awaited conclusion, viewers can expect a gripping and emotionally intense finale that brings together psychological manipulation, dangerous obsession, and hard-hitting truth. With Baek Ah-jin’s life collapsing and Moon Do-hyeok’s plans reaching their peak, the final episodes promise to tie together every loose thread of this tightly written thriller.

