Arjun Kapoor Tops Google’s Most Searched Memes in India 2025: 6-7 Trend, Vishal Mega Mart Job Meme and More

As 2025 draws to a close, Google search trends reveal how deeply memes have become woven into India’s digital culture. From celebrity roast trends to absurd Gen Alpha catchphrases, memes dominated online conversations throughout the year. According to Google search data, Arjun Kapoor emerged as India’s most searched meme of 2025, followed by viral trends like the confusing “6-7” meme and the widely shared Vishal Mega Mart security guard job joke.

Arjun Kapoor Becomes India’s Most Searched Meme of 2025

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor topped Google’s meme search list in India this year, thanks to an unexpected but relentless wave of internet humour. Throughout 2025, Kapoor’s social media comment sections were flooded with jokes, roasts, and sarcastic remarks that quickly turned into a full-blown meme trend.

One of the most viral jokes included users humorously asking him to become the “H” in Hrithik Roshan’s name, along with other playful comments that invited mass participation. The trend gained momentum precisely because of its randomness, making Arjun Kapoor the most searched meme personality of the year.

What Is the Viral “6-7” Meme? Gen Alpha’s Most Confusing Trend Explained

Securing the second spot on India’s most searched memes list was the mysterious “6-7” meme, a trend that left many millennials and Gen Z users baffled.

Pronounced as “six seven,” the meme has no fixed meaning. Popularised by Gen Alpha on TikTok and Instagram Reels, it is often paired with a specific hand gesture and used as a reaction rather than a statement. Its humour lies entirely in its absurdity and exclusivity—if you understand it, you belong; if you don’t, that confusion is part of the joke.

Ironically, the lack of explanation only made the meme more popular.

Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Takes Third Spot

At number three was the Vishal Mega Mart security guard job meme, which followed the viral popularity of the Reyansh College of Hotel Management trend. The joke revolved around portraying the security guard position as the ultimate “dream job,” with users sarcastically expressing aspiration for it.

While the meme generated widespread laughter, many noted its underlying commentary on India’s competitive job market, where even entry-level roles attract massive attention and applicants.

India’s Most Searched Actors of 2025: Saif Ali Khan Leads the List

Beyond memes, Google search data also highlighted India’s most searched actors of the year. Saif Ali Khan emerged as the most searched actor of 2025, followed by:

Ahaan Panday

Ranveer Allahbadia

Aneet Padda

The data reflects growing curiosity around both established stars and emerging faces in the entertainment industry.

Most Searched Movies in India on Google in 2025

Cinema continued to dominate online searches, with audiences actively looking up films across genres. The most searched movies in India this year were:

Saiyaara Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Coolie War 2 Sanam Teri Kasam Marco Housefull 5 Game Changer Mrs Mahavatar Narisimha

Top TV Shows Indians Searched for in 2025

When it came to television and streaming content, Squid Game topped India’s search charts once again. Other highly searched shows included:

Panchayat

Bigg Boss

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Paatal Lok

Special Ops

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Why Memes Dominated Indian Internet Culture in 2025

From celebrity roast culture to surreal Gen Alpha humour, 2025 proved that memes are no longer fleeting jokes—they are a reflection of collective online behaviour. Whether it was Arjun Kapoor’s unexpected meme stardom, the baffling “6-7” trend, or satire rooted in real-life struggles, Indians turned to Google to decode, follow, and participate in viral moments.

