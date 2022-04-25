Assamese Film Portrays Mayong As Not 'Land of Magic'

For the first time possibly, a filmmaker has attempted to depict Mayong in Assam in a different light on the silver screen.
In the yet to be released Assamese film "The Government Servant" filmmaker Pradyut Kumar Deka has attempted to portray Mayong through the view of a government employee other than a ‘land of magic’.
Mayong has always been famous as a ‘the land of magic’ and people from afar have been visiting it either to get a peek into the world of magic if it actually exists or to somehow benefit from magic.
The film is based on noted Assamese writer and recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award Jayanta Madhav Bora’s novel by the same name.
The story narrates the story of a government employee, who is posted in Mayong. Instead of being influenced by the reputation of the place being a magic world I itself, he attempts to see it through a different perspective, trying to discover new interesting about the place and its inhabitants.
The film shows to what extent he is successful in doing so.
Popular Assamese actor Kapil Bora has portrayed the role of the protagonist, while veteran actors like Hiranya Deka, Nikumoni Baruah, Utpal Bordoloi, Durgasri Bora, Debasri Das, Dipjyoti kakoti, Hemanta Debnath, Himangshu Sarma and Partha Jyoti Baruah have played important roles in the film.
The film has been produced by Debashis Goswami and Lipika Medhi Sharma, while the screenplay has been done by Jayanta Madhav Bora and Pradyut Kumar Deka.