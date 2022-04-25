Assamese Film Portrays Mayong As Not 'Land of Magic'

For the first time possibly, a filmmaker has attempted to depict Mayong in Assam in a different light on the silver screen.

In the yet to be released Assamese film "The Government Servant" filmmaker Pradyut Kumar Deka has attempted to portray Mayong through the view of a government employee other than a ‘land of magic’.

Mayong has always been famous as a ‘the land of magic’ and people from afar have been visiting it either to get a peek into the world of magic if it actually exists or to somehow benefit from magic.

The film is based on noted Assamese writer and recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award Jayanta Madhav Bora’s novel by the same name.