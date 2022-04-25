Building Under Repair Collapses In Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

At least five people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Satya Niketan in Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was taking stock of the rescue operations at the site of the incident.

He wrote, “This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident.”

The building was a residential complex and the owner wanted to get it repaired, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan was quoted by ANI as saying.