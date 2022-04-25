Building Under Repair Collapses In Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

At least five people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Satya Niketan in Delhi on Monday.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was taking stock of the rescue operations at the site of the incident.
He wrote, “This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident.”
The building was a residential complex and the owner wanted to get it repaired, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan was quoted by ANI as saying.
Suryan said that the building was in a danger zone and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
He said, “We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside.”
Meanwhile, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot following a call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area, the Delhi fire service informed.
They added that five labourers were feared to be trapped inside.