Assi Movie OTT Release Date Confirmed? ZEE5 Bags Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Thriller Ahead of Theatrical Debut

The upcoming Hindi courtroom drama Assi, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is set for its theatrical release on February 20, 2026. Even before hitting cinemas, the makers have confirmed the film’s digital streaming platform, generating fresh buzz around its OTT premiere.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the legal thriller tackles themes of sexual violence, systemic injustice, and institutional bias in India. Here’s a complete breakdown of Assi’s OTT release details, expected streaming date, plot, and cast.
Assi OTT Release Platform: Where Will Taapsee Pannu’s Film Stream Online?
The digital rights of Assi have been acquired by ZEE5 (also available via OTTplay Premium). While the official streaming date has not been formally announced, the film is expected to follow the standard eight-week theatrical window.
Expected OTT Release Date
Theatrical Release: February 20, 2026
Tentative OTT Premiere: Around April 17, 2026
Streaming Platform:ZEE5
As per the common 56-day theatrical-to-digital release model, Assi is likely to begin streaming in mid-April 2026, subject to its box office performance.
Assi Movie Plot: A Hard-Hitting Courtroom Drama on Sexual Violence
Assi is inspired by real events and derives its title from a grim statistic — 80 reported cases of sexual assault per day in India.
The story revolves around Parima, a schoolteacher who survives a brutal gang assault and is abandoned near a railway track. As she struggles to seek justice, the narrative shifts to Raavi, a determined and sharp lawyer portrayed by Taapsee Pannu, who takes up her case.
Unlike conventional legal thrillers, Assi delves deeper into:
Judicial delays
Bureaucratic apathy
Institutional corruption
Internalised misogyny
Social stigma faced by survivors
The film positions itself as both a courtroom drama and a social commentary, highlighting the complexities and emotional toll of pursuing justice within a flawed system.
Assi Cast and Crew: Taapsee Pannu Reunites With Anubhav Sinha
Assi marks the third collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha after their critically acclaimed projects Mulk and Thappad.
Lead Cast:
Taapsee Pannu as Raavi, the defence lawyer
Kani Kusruti as Parima
Supporting Cast:
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Revathy as the presiding judge
Naseeruddin Shah
Manoj Pahwa
Kumud Mishra
The screenplay has been co-written by Sinha along with Gaurav Solanki, known for their previous collaboration on socially driven narratives.
Why Assi Stands Out Among Courtroom Thrillers
While many legal dramas focus heavily on dramatic arguments and twists, Assi shifts the spotlight to systemic realities. The film explores how power structures, corruption, and societal conditioning can complicate justice for survivors of sexual violence.
With a strong ensemble cast and a socially relevant theme, the film is positioned as one of the most anticipated Hindi releases of early 2026.
Assi will first release in theatres on February 20, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on ZEE5 around April 17, 2026, although an official confirmation of the OTT premiere date is still awaited.
For viewers interested in socially conscious cinema and investigative courtroom dramas, Assi is shaping up to be a significant release both in cinemas and on OTT.
