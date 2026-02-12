Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date in India: When Will Rani Mukerji’s Crime Thriller Stream on Netflix?

Rani Mukerji returned to the big screen after a three-year gap with Mardaani 3, the latest instalment in the successful crime thriller franchise. Reprising her powerful role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the actor once again headlines a gripping story rooted in social issues.
The film was released in theatres on January 30, 2026, and fans who missed its theatrical run are now eagerly waiting for its OTT premiere. Here is everything we know so far about the Mardaani 3 OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot, and box office performance.
Mardaani 3 OTT Release Platform Confirmed
Mardaani 3 is set to stream on Netflix following its theatrical run. The streaming platform was confirmed during the film’s opening credits in cinemas. Notably, the previous two films in the franchise — Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) — are already available on Netflix, making it the official digital home for the series.
However, the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date.
Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date in India: Expected Premiere Timeline
Although Netflix has not revealed the confirmed premiere date, industry trends suggest that most theatrical releases follow a six- to eight-week window before arriving on OTT platforms.
Since Mardaani 3 hit theatres on January 30, 2026, it is expected to stream online between March 13 and March 27, 2026, if it follows the standard release pattern.
An official announcement from Netflix or the production team is still awaited. Until then, viewers can revisit Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on Netflix.
Mardaani 3 Plot: What Is the Story About?
The third instalment continues the journey of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless and determined police officer known for taking on complex and socially relevant cases.
This time, the narrative centres around the issue of missing girl children. As Shivani delves deeper into the investigation, she uncovers a disturbing child trafficking network led by a ruthless kingpin named Amma, portrayed by Mallika Prasad.
The film explores the intense confrontation between Shivani and Amma, highlighting themes of justice, resilience, and systemic crime. The storyline maintains the franchise’s signature blend of suspense, emotional depth, and social commentary.
Mardaani 3 Cast and Characters
Alongside Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film features a strong supporting cast, including:
Janki Bodiwala
Jisshu Sengupta
Prajesh Kashyap
Avanee Joshi
Diorr Varghese
Mallika Prasad as the antagonist Amma
The ensemble cast adds depth to the investigation-driven narrative and supports the high-stakes drama that defines the franchise.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Update
Since its theatrical release on January 30, 2026, Mardaani 3 has delivered a steady performance at the box office. As per Sacnilk reports, the film has earned approximately ₹27.43 crore so far.
With its theatrical run ongoing, the film is expected to maintain momentum before transitioning to its digital release.
While the official OTT release date of Mardaani 3 is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to premiere on Netflix in mid-to-late March 2026, following the typical post-theatrical window.
Fans eager to watch Rani Mukerji reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy can anticipate an announcement soon. Until then, the previous instalments remain available for streaming on Netflix.
