Baahubali: The Epic OTT Release Date and Platform: When and Where to Watch SS Rajamouli’s Reimagined Blockbuster

SS Rajamouli’s legendary Baahubali franchise is returning to audiences once again—this time on OTT. Baahubali: The Epic, a remastered single-feature version combining Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), is set for its digital premiere following a successful global theatrical re-release.
Created to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning, the reimagined film offers fans a seamless and condensed way to relive the iconic saga of Mahishmati.
When and Where to Watch Baahubali: The Epic on OTT
Although Netflix India has not made a formal social media announcement yet, Baahubali: The Epic is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas.
The Netflix app itself has indicated the film’s arrival this week, strongly pointing toward a Christmas Day digital release.
Runtime and Storyline of Baahubali: The Epic
The remastered version has a runtime of 3 hours and 43 minutes, significantly shorter than watching the two original films separately, while preserving the core narrative.
Official Synopsis:
Years after his father is betrayed, a warrior rises to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati in this remastered single-feature version of the epic two-part saga.
The end credits also tease a new animated project titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, which will be directed by Ishan Shukla.
Why Baahubali: The Epic Was Re-Released in Theatres
To commemorate the franchise’s 10th anniversary, SS Rajamouli surprised fans by merging both films into one cohesive cinematic experience. The re-release premiered worldwide on October 31, 2025, offering a refreshed viewing format for longtime fans and new audiences alike.
Global Theatrical Footprint and Box Office Performance
The re-release of Baahubali: The Epic screened in over 1,150 theatres worldwide, including:
Around 400 theatres in the United States
Approximately 210 screens in the UK and Ireland
Over 150 theatres across the UAE and GCC countries
Nearly 144 screens in Australia and New Zealand
More than 100 theatres across Southeast Asia
According to industry reports, the re-release collected ₹51.72 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing re-released film in India, surpassing titles like Tumbbad, Ghilli, and Sanam Teri Kasam.
The original franchise remains historic, with Baahubali earning ₹650 crore globally and Baahubali 2 collecting ₹1,788 crore, making it India’s second-highest-grossing franchise after the YRF Spy Universe.
Cast of Baahubali: The Epic
The film features the iconic ensemble cast:
Prabhas
Rana Daggubati
Anushka Shetty
Tamannaah Bhatia
Ramya Krishnan
Sathyaraj
Nassar
Their performances continue to define the epic scale and emotional depth of the franchise.
What’s Next for SS Rajamouli
Following Baahubali, Rajamouli directed RRR, which achieved global acclaim after “Naatu Naatu” won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar.
The filmmaker is currently working on his next ambitious project starring Mahesh Babu, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast. The untitled film is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2027 release.
Baahubali: The Epic marks a major milestone in Indian cinema, blending nostalgia, innovation, and epic storytelling into a single cinematic experience. With its expected Netflix release on December 25, 2025, fans worldwide can once again witness the rise of Mahishmati from the comfort of their homes—this time in a reimagined format worthy of its legendary status.
