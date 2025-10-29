Maharani Season 4 Release Date and Platform

The much-anticipatedMaharani Season 4 is set to premiere on SonyLIV from November 7, 2025. The political drama, led by Huma Qureshi, continues the journey of Rani Bharti, a once-reluctant homemaker turned fierce political leader. With its narrative now expanding from Bihar to the corridors of Delhi, the series promises its most intense and emotionally charged season yet.
The Evolution of Rani Bharti’s Political Journey
In Maharani Season 4, Rani Bharti enters the world of national politics, taking her fight for justice and power beyond Bihar. From navigating caste-based conflicts and corruption to battling betrayal and ambition, Rani’s evolution into a national leader marks a new era in the series.
The season’s teaser features her fiery declaration —
“Aur Bihar hi humara pariwar hai. Aur agar koi Bihar ko nuksaan pauchega, toh satta hila denge.”
(“Bihar is our family, and if anyone harms it, we will shake the throne.”)
This sets the tone for a storyline centered around political rivalries, manipulation, and Rani’s defiant will to protect her people.
Maharani Season 4 Cast and New Additions
Leading the ensemble once again is Huma Qureshi, reprising her acclaimed role as Rani Bharti. She is joined by:
Shweta Basu Prasad, who plays a new political adversary.
Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak, all reprising their respective roles.
New additions include Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary, both stepping into pivotal roles that promise to reshape the show’s political landscape.
Rajeshwari Sachdev shared her enthusiasm, stating that the show is “a powerful reflection of politics and power,” while Darsheel Safary called joining the cast “a defining moment” that explores the chaos at the heart of power struggles.
Maharani Season 4 Trailer Overview
The trailer, released by SonyLIV, teases a fierce and emotionally charged narrative. It opens with a political storm brewing as Rani Bharti faces her most dangerous opposition yet. The caption, “The queen is back. This time, the fight is bigger, bolder, and deeply personal,” encapsulates the season’s central theme.
The trailer also hints at high political drama, intense confrontations, and Rani Bharti’s strategic rise through the national power hierarchy.
Recap: What Happened in Previous Seasons
Season 1: Rani Bharti, a homemaker, is unexpectedly thrust into politics when her husband appoints her as Chief Minister of Bihar. Despite her inexperience, she rises to the challenge, navigating caste tensions and systemic corruption.
Season 2: Rani faces betrayal and political manipulation, with her husband operating as a proxy from prison.
Season 3: After being imprisoned for three years, Rani returns stronger, seeking revenge against her political enemies and reclaiming her power — setting the stage for the upcoming national-level conflict in Season 4.
Direction, Production, and Creative Team
Maharani Season 4 is directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd. The series is created by Subhash Kapoor, known for his politically sharp storytelling and layered characters.
Where to Watch Maharani Season 4 Online
You can stream Maharani Season 4 exclusively on SonyLIV starting November 7, 2025. Viewers who haven’t caught up with the earlier seasons can watch Maharani Seasons 1–3 on the same platform before the new season drops.
What to Expect from Maharani Season 4
With the story moving from Bihar’s local politics to Delhi’s national power corridors, the fourth season promises a gripping blend of ambition, betrayal, and redemption. Rani Bharti’s resilience and strategic brilliance will once again be tested as she confronts larger political forces — including those at the very top of India’s power structure.
As the series unfolds against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar elections, it mirrors the turbulent reality of Indian politics while showcasing Rani Bharti’s transformation into a national force to reckon with.
