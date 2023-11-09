Best Bank Robbery Movies of all times

Bandits (2001)

Bandits, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Bruce Willis, introduces an unlikely duo of partners in crime who employ an unconventional approach to robbing banks. They confront bank managers in their homes, spend the night as guests, and then arrive at the bank the next morning to carry out the heist. Inspired by the real-life exploits of bank robbers Terry Lee Connor and Joseph Daugherty, this film shines due to the exceptional chemistry and comedic timing of its three lead characters.

Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five, known for its high-octane action sequences, takes a unique approach to bank robbery and chase scenes in cinema. The film involves two cars pulling a vault loaded with millions of dollars, a scenario rarely seen in other movies. After rescuing Dominic Toretto from a prison bus, Brian O'Connor, Mia Toretto, and Dom escape to Rio. In Rio, they must contend with a corrupt businessman who wants them dead, all while being pursued by a team of DSS agents. Fast Five represents a significant shift in the franchise, transitioning from a street racing series to a heist film. The iconic bank robbery scene is revisited in Fast X.

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

In the third installment of the Die Hard franchise, Bruce Willis reprises his role as tough New York cop John McClane. He teams up with the reluctant Zeus Carver, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, in a thrilling game of "Simon Says." A deranged individual sends them on a wild goose chase through the city, involving riddles and bomb defusals to divert attention away from their true target: the Federal Reserve. Die Hard with a Vengeance is celebrated for its clever plot twist and the exhilarating cat-and-mouse pursuit at its core.

The Lookout (2007)

In The Lookout, Joseph Gordon Levitt portrays Chris Pratt, a former high school jock who suffers a car accident, leaving him with lifelong mental impairments. As he attempts to adapt to his new life post-accident, Pratt finds employment as a cleaner at a local bank. Soon, an old schoolmate with dubious intentions befriends him, manipulating him into participating in a bank heist at his workplace. The Lookout ranks among the best bank robbery movies thanks to its intricate ensemble cast and character dynamics that drive the story.

Ambulance (2022)

When a loved one falls critically ill, people may resort to drastic measures to secure the necessary funds for their treatment. In Michael Bay's Ambulance, two brothers, portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, decide to steal millions of dollars to cover the medical expenses of a beloved family member. However, their heist takes a disastrous turn when they hijack an ambulance with an injured officer and an EMT aboard. Ambulance is a high-octane thrill ride, transitioning from a bank robbery to a full-blown car chase through Los Angeles, showcasing Michael Bay's signature flair for action.

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me stands out as a remarkable bank robbery movie that also explores the world of illusion and magic. The film features four talented magicians who, during their performances, skillfully transfer money from the accounts of corrupt individuals to the pockets of their unsuspecting audience. The FBI, with the assistance of a magician debunker, sets out to capture these illusionists in the act. With a star-studded cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Jesse Eisenberg, this movie takes a unique approach to bank robbery, replacing guns and violence with stagecraft and the art of illusion. It's a thrilling experience from start to finish.

The Real McCoy (1993)

The Real McCoy offers a unique twist on the conventional bank heist narrative. Skilled thief Karen McCoy, portrayed by Kim Basinger, doesn't rely on chance to execute her robberies. Instead, she meticulously targets banks when they are closed. The story follows Karen, a convicted bank robber recently released from prison, as she endeavors to turn her life around. However, her former employer, who previously left her to face arrest, persuades her to carry out one last job by kidnapping her son to compel her compliance.

Set It Off (1996)

Set It Off is an exceptional bank robbery movie, especially notable for its all-female lead cast in the 1990s. Starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise, the film follows a close-knit group of friends who plan a bank heist to improve their lives and those of their families. When their employer discovers and steals their loot at the cleaning company where they work, the women are compelled to execute another bank robbery to secure their future. However, their plans quickly unravel, leading to tragic consequences. Set It Off is hailed as one of the best heist films ever made, particularly for its impactful storytelling.

The Bank Job (2008)

The Bank Job features Jason Statham and Saffron Burrows as Terry Leather and Martine Love, respectively. They hatch a plan to rob a room full of safety deposit boxes in a bank on London's Baker Street, filled with valuable items. This film is considered one of the best bank robbery movies because it draws inspiration from the real-life Baker Street heist of 1971. In that daring robbery, the thieves rented a neighboring shop and dug a 40-foot tunnel to access the bank. To this day, the stolen goods remain unrecovered.

Stander (2003)

Stander is a captivating exploration of South Africa's most infamous bank robber, Andre Stander, portrayed by Thomas Jane. Stander's audacious nature led him to adopt a double life as both a police officer and a bank robber. His daring heists often occurred during his lunch breaks from the police force, and he would sometimes return to the crime scenes to investigate his own robberies. This extraordinary twist on the typical bank robbery narrative is what makes Stander an exceptionally intriguing film.