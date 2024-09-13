10 Best Bengali Web Series to Watch in 2024-2025

Release Date: January 6, 2023

Total Episodes: 9

Ratings (as of September 2024): 7.4/10

Director: Nirjhar Mitra

Main Cast: Ankush Hazra as Keshto, Koushik Ganguly as Dindayal Biswas, Sandipta Sen as Chumki, Debashish Mondol as Biman, Korak Samanta as Boltu.

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Story

Shikarpur is a thrilling mystery series revolving around an amateur detective who takes up a case in a small town haunted by unsolved crimes. With each step, he unearths chilling secrets about the town’s past and his own family. As the mystery deepens, he must confront his worst fears.