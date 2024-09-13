10 Best Bengali Web Series to Watch in 2024-2025

Best Bengali Web Series: Bengali web series have gained immense popularity over the past few years, offering a wide range of genres, compelling stories, and stellar performances. If you're looking for captivating shows to binge-watch in 2024-2025, this list has got you covered. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, these series explore complex narratives and cultural nuances that resonate with audiences. Whether you're into political intrigue, supernatural mysteries, or intense crime dramas, here are the 10 best Bengali web series you must check out. Dive in and discover some hidden gems of Bengali entertainment!
Release Date: March 2, 2023
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings (as of September 2024): 6.7/10
Director: Taneem Rahman Angshu
Main Cast: Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Yash Rohan, Tariq Anam Khan, Tania Ahmed
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery
Story
The story follows the reopening of a 20-year-old cold case involving a film actor's mysterious death, which regains public attention after a video goes viral. ASP Golam Mamun is assigned to uncover the truth behind what was initially considered a suicide, leading to a suspenseful investigation with unexpected twists and discoveries.
Release Date: 24 May, 2024
Total Episodes: 14
Ratings (as of September 2024): 7.2/10
Director: Sourav Chakraborty
Main Cast: Kaushik Ganguly, Arjun Chakrabarty, Ditipriya Roy
Genre: Political Drama
Story
The second season delves deeper into the murky waters of Bengal's political landscape. Power struggles intensify as both family and political alliances are tested. Old enemies resurface with vengeance, and new alliances create unexpected twists. The stakes are raised when a scandal threatens to derail an entire political dynasty.
Release Date: January 19, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings (as of September 2024): 6.5/10
Director: Abhimanyu Mukherjee
Main Cast: Judhajit Sarkar, Raima Sen, Ritwick Chakraborty
Genre: Crime, Drama
Story
Longtime college friends confront an unexpected crisis that shatters the veneer of their two-decade-long progressive marriage, leading their lives to take a devastating turn. As they struggle to cope with the unraveling of their relationship, past secrets emerge, challenging their perception of love, trust, and companionship. The series explores themes of betrayal, emotional trauma, and the complexities of modern relationships, highlighting how even the strongest bonds can falter under pressure.
Release Date: May 10, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings (as of September 2024): 8.1/10
Director: Korok Murmu
Main Cast: Ishaa Saha, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Sourav Das
Genre: Drama
Story
Estranged childhood besties Babla and Mampi reunite in the quaint village of Pathorkuchi after 15 years apart. Their meeting is tinged with nostalgia but quickly becomes complicated as past wounds resurface and new secrets emerge. Amidst the backdrop of village life, themes of loyalty, love, and deceit come to the forefront. As they navigate the intricate web of their past and present, they must confront their unresolved feelings and decide whether their bond can survive the trials of time and circumstance.
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings (as of September 2024): 8.2/10
Director: Debaloy Bhattacharya
Main Cast: Subhashree Ganguly, Debshankar Haldar, Saurav Das
Genre: Drama
Story
Indubala Bhaater Hotel tells the story of Indubala, an elderly widow who runs a small eatery in Kolkata. Through her journey, we explore her bittersweet memories, sacrifices, and survival in the city’s ever-changing socio-political landscape. The series beautifully portrays resilience, self-discovery, and the power of food to evoke memories.
Release Date: August 11, 2024
Total Episodes: 10
Ratings (as of September 2024): 6.8/10
Director: Raj Chakraborty
Main Cast: Saayoni Ghosh, Nusraat Faria Mazhar, Amlan Majumder
Genre: Crime
Story
Abar Proloy follows Crime Branch officer Animesh Datta as he embarks on a crucial mission to dismantle a dangerous girl child trafficking racket operating in the Sunderbans. The series delves into Datta’s relentless pursuit of the elusive mastermind behind the operation. As he navigates the treacherous terrain and uncovers hidden truths, the stakes are high: will he succeed in rescuing the missing girls and bringing the perpetrators to justice before more lives are endangered? This gripping narrative combines intense action with a compelling investigation into a dark and urgent issue.
Release Date: October 19, 2023
Total Episodes: 6
Ratings (as of September 2024): 6.4/10
Director: Srijit Mukherjee
Cast: Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Rahul Banerjee, Debesh Roychoudhury, Avigyan Bhattacharya, Korak Samanta, Debraj Bhattacharya, Anusha Vishwanathan, Samiul Alam, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Biplab Chatterjee, Chandan Sen.
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Story
Set against the backdrop of an ancient fortress, Durgo Rawhoshyo follows a young detective’s journey to unravel the mystery surrounding a series of strange deaths. As legends and supernatural forces intertwine with real-life greed and ambition, the detective must decode the fortress' secrets before more lives are lost.
Release Date: February 24, 2023
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings (as of September 2024): 7.5/10
Director: Abhrajit Sen
Main Cast: Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Ditipriya Roy, and Kanchan Mullick
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Story
Dakghor is a heartwarming love story set in a remote village post office. The series captures the quiet romance between a postman and a woman who writes letters to a lost love. Their growing bond, through the letters they exchange, reflects unspoken emotions and the simplicity of human connection.
Release Date: January 6, 2023
Total Episodes: 9
Ratings (as of September 2024): 7.4/10
Director: Nirjhar Mitra
Main Cast: Ankush Hazra as Keshto, Koushik Ganguly as Dindayal Biswas, Sandipta Sen as Chumki, Debashish Mondol as Biman, Korak Samanta as Boltu.
Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Story
Shikarpur is a thrilling mystery series revolving around an amateur detective who takes up a case in a small town haunted by unsolved crimes. With each step, he unearths chilling secrets about the town’s past and his own family. As the mystery deepens, he must confront his worst fears.
Release Date: February 24, 2023
Total Episodes: 8
Ratings (as of September 2024): 7.2/10
Director: Sani Ghose Ray
Main Cast: Oindrila Sen, Saheb Bhattacharjee, Sourav Chakraborty
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Story
Shwetkali is a chilling supernatural thriller about a family that moves into an old house haunted by a mysterious white figure. Strange occurrences and inexplicable events unfold as they begin to unravel the dark history of the house, leading to terrifying consequences for everyone involved.