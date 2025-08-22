Advertisment
Entertainment

Big Boss 19: Bigg Boss Winners List (Seasons 1–18) & Prize Money

Bigg Boss has crowned 18 winners since 2006, with prize money ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹50 lakh. From Rahul Roy to Karan Veer Mehra, here’s a season-wise list of champions, their hosts, and earnings. Bigg Boss 19 set to premiere on August 30, 2025.

Abhilasha Pathak
bigg boss 19

Bigg Boss, one of India’s most-watched reality TV shows, has been entertaining audiences since 2006 with its mix of drama, strategy, and entertainment. Hosted by some of Bollywood’s biggest names, the show has crowned 18 winners so far, each taking home prize money that has evolved over the years.

As the nation gears up for Bigg Boss 19, premiering on August 30, 2025, let’s take a look back at all the champions of the past seasons and how much they won.

Big Boss winner list from Season 1- 18

Season 1 – Rahul Roy (2006-2007)

  • Host: Arshad Warsi

  • Prize Money: ₹1 crore
    Model and actor Rahul Roy became the first-ever Bigg Boss winner. His calm, composed nature and steady strategy helped him secure victory in the debut season.

Season 2 – Ashutosh Kaushik (2008)

  • Host: Shilpa Shetty

  • Prize Money: ₹1 crore
    Roadies winner Ashutosh Kaushik impressed with his adaptability and relatable personality, becoming the champion of Season 2.

Season 3 – Vindu Dara Singh (2009)

  • Host: Amitabh Bachchan

  • Prize Money: ₹1 crore
    Vindu Dara Singh’s emotional yet entertaining personality won hearts. His journey remains one of the most memorable early seasons.

Season 4 – Shweta Tiwari (2010)

  • Host: Salman Khan (first time)

  • Prize Money: ₹1 crore
    Television star Shweta Tiwari became the first female winner of Bigg Boss, admired for her resilience and strength.

Season 5 – Juhi Parmar (2011-2012)

  • Hosts: Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt

  • Prize Money: ₹1 crore
    Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar won with her composed personality and strategic gameplay.

Season 6 – Urvashi Dholakia (2012-2013)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
    Known for her bold, straightforward approach, Urvashi Dholakia emerged victorious, breaking the ₹1 crore trend.

Season 7 – Gauahar Khan (2013)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
    Model-actress Gauahar Khan won fans with her fearless personality and emotional authenticity.

Season 8 – Gautam Gulati (2014-2015)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
    Actor Gautam Gulati’s charm and unique gameplay made him a fan favorite and one of the most iconic winners.

Season 9 – Prince Narula (2015-2016)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
    Reality TV king Prince Narula added another trophy to his collection after Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Season 10 – Manveer Gurjar (2016-2017)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹40 lakh
    A common man contestant, Manveer Gurjar, won with his grounded nature and relatability.

Season 11 – Shilpa Shinde (2017-2018)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹44 lakh
    Actress Shilpa Shinde’s nurturing personality and iconic rivalry with Vikas Gupta kept audiences glued to their screens.

Season 12 – Dipika Kakar (2018)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹30 lakh
    TV star Dipika Kakar impressed with her calm approach and loyalty to friends.

Season 13 – Sidharth Shukla (2019-2020)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
    The late Sidharth Shukla became one of the most loved Bigg Boss winners. His strong personality and unforgettable journey are etched in viewers’ hearts.

Season 14 – Rubina Dilaik (2020-2021)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹36 lakh
    Actress Rubina Dilaik stood out for her intelligence, resilience, and ability to handle conflicts gracefully.

Season 15 – Tejasswi Prakash (2021-2022)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹40 lakh
    Tejasswi won with her lively personality and strong gameplay. Her romance with Karan Kundrra became a season highlight.

Season 16 – MC Stan (2022-2023)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹31.8 lakh
    Rapper MC Stan brought India’s rap culture into Bigg Boss and won hearts with his authenticity.

Season 17 – Munawar Faruqui (2023-2024)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh + Hyundai Creta
    Comedian Munawar Faruqui charmed audiences with his wit and emotional depth, becoming a fan favorite.

Season 18 – Karan Veer Mehra (2024-2025)

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Prize Money: ₹50 lakh
    Actor Karan Veer Mehra’s composed demeanor and sharp strategies helped him claim the trophy.

Bigg Boss 19: What to Expect

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 30, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar (with an OTT-first release) before airing on Colors TV. Salman Khan will host the first 15 weeks, with reports suggesting guest hosts like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or Anil Kapoor may step in later.

Rumored contestants include Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Khushi Dubey, Mr. Faisu, Flying Beast (Gaurav Taneja), Apoorva Mukhija, and Dhanashree Verma.

